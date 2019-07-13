When it comes to helmet safety, Snell is the final word in the US. Racing organizations, whose riders are arguably the most likely to actually put their helmets to the ultimate test, require that Snell certification. It has long been considered the gold standard of helmet certification, far above the meager DOT standards required for legality. Snell certifies both full-face and open-face helmets but does not certify modular helmets, despite their safety advantages above the fully exposed open-face. Why?

There is no question that a full-face helmet is safer than a modular. A chin bar that is fixed into position and integrated into the helmet's protective shell and padding will always provide more protection than one that can flip up out of the way. That said, I wear a modular helmet. As a glasses wearer, the added convenience and comfort of being able to put on and take off my helmet without removing my glasses (then putting them on the seat, losing them when they fall off the bike, and not being able to find them on the ground afterward) is worth the small reduction in crash protection. When actually riding I leave my helmet fully shut except for the hottest of days or the longest of traffic lights.

The Snell Memorial Foundation website has the following to say about modular helmets:

"Snell does not dismiss out of hand any helmet design that strays from the conventional. Snell does not point out any design specifications other than general requirements in its standards. We are, however, always concerned with innovations and new designs that may affect [the] helmet's ability to protect the wearer, or in some cases helmet's potential to cause injury. At present, the Foundation has not had the opportunity to test any of the flip-up front type helmets for certification. We do not find any fault with these designs as long as they are used according to the manufacturers instructions and meet all of the requirements of the standard. We will also certify any size of helmet, as long as it meets the same requirements as any other Snell certified helmet."

In other words, Snell has no issue with new designs, as long as they're no worse than the old ones. To say that Snell hasn't had the opportunity to test a modular helmet is bogus, though. This type of design has been gaining popularity for well over ten years, during which time two complete five-year Snell testing cycles took place. In fact, Snell did approve the LS2 FF394 Epic to its M2010 standards. (It did not recertify for the current M2015 standard.) Snell's claim of not having the opportunity to test them not only doesn't make sense, it's blatantly wrong.

To add insult to injury (pun fully intended), Snell certifies open-face helmets. I'm not saying that to do this is wrong, but why do modular helmets get completely ignored while open-face helmets, which provide absolutely no chin protection whatsoever, still get the magic sticker? I can accept Snell's possible concern that the movable chin bar may break and itself smash into the rider's face, but how is this worse than the ground itself doing exactly the same thing? I've seen many modular helmets that have been through a crash, didn't break the chin bar, and provided the rider with the protection they needed. In those specific cases, the modular helmets seemed to work as well as a full-face.

Since Snell was established in 1957, it has been the top standard for helmet safety. Unless it changes with the times, though, it may not hold that position forever. It's no wonder that other standards like the UK's SHARP are coming along. Not only do they certify modular helmets, they even test the percentage of time the helmet remains shut during a crash. While I'd prefer to wear a Snell-approved modular helmet, that's not going to happen as long as Snell refuses to test them.

