25 years ago, Ducati introduced one of the most important models of its history. In 1994, the manufacturer showed the then all-new 916 to the world. The model rapidly became the epitome of the 90s sportbike with its timeless silhouette and set a new milestone in the evolution of the motorbike. The model remained on the market as is until 1999, before it evolved into the 996. Of course, Ducati was expected to highlight the special anniversary and it is doing so with a special and limited-edition Panigale V4.

During its short-lived career in WSBK, the 916 took no less than five titles, proving its racing and performance chops to the world. The design was that of Massimo Tamburini. At its core, the 916cc desmodromic L-twin produced 109 horsepower and boasted an estimated top speed of 160 miles per hour.

To commemorate the iconic model’s history and legacy, Ducati will launch a special edition Panigale V4 25o Anniversario 916, limited to only 500 units. As the successor to the Panigale 1299, the V4 is a direct descendant of the 916, making it the perfect base for the special edition. More details will be unveiled on July 12, 2019 at the SBK race in Laguna Seca, California.

In the meantime, the company confirms the special edition will receive a special, 916 Superbike-inspired livery (the famous white and red color scheme sporting the number 1) and will be fitted with a number of racing components. It is suggested the tribute will add to the features the Panigale V4 S already has to offer.

The quarter-century anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the racing weekend at the only North American stop on the 2019 WSBK calendar. Among other things, racers Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies of the ARUBA.IT Racing team will compete on V4s, wrapped in 916-inspired liveries.

