A few months ago, KTM unveiled the all-new 790 Adventure and Adventure R at EICMA, fluffing up its mid-range travel slash adventure lineup. Now, it seems like the Adventure and Adventure R didn’t take things far enough, because KTM has just unveiled the all-new 2020 790 Adventure R Rally. Everything you do, I can do better!

For those of us who need more of everything, there’s the 790 Adventure R Rally. The limited-run model is an upgrade of the Adventure R which itself is an upgrade from the Adventure. Insert Pokemon analogy here.

KTM describes the new Rally as the “most travel capable rally bike”. Simply put, “this is the machine that will easily cross continents in order to ride to the start line of a rally.” I thought that’s what adventure bikes were for, especially with the new breed of mid-rangers that are giving the segment back its off-road versatility. I guess rally is a pretty sexy new buzzword!

The Adventure R Rally builds on all the features the Adventure R already has to offer, with the addition of more adventure oriented components. The Rally uses the same chromium-molybdenum-steel trellis frame as its R counterpart as well as the same 799cc, 94-horsepower parallel twin mill.

What differentiates the Rally is its fancy WP Xplor Pro suspension that adds 30mm of travel at the front and at the back over the Adventure R’s set up. This adds up to a total suspension travel of 270mm, jacking the seat height up to a towering 35.8 inches which makes the Rally one of the tallest bikes currently on the market.

At the front, the WP Xplor Pro 7548 fork uses a cone valve technology meant to offer unlimited damping and reduce the suspension rigidity. Similarly, at the back, the WP Xplor Pro 6746 shock absorber design is inspired by competition and provides optimal damping with reduced strain for the rider.

Other features of the Adventure R Rally also include a lightweight Akrapovič exhaust, carbon fiber tank protectors, a quick shifter, slimmer wheels, a racing seat, as well as rally pegs. Only 500 units of the 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Rally will be produced. Pricing has yet to be announced.