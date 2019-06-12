Sunday July 7, 2019 will be a day for the history books if four-time X Games medalist Vicki Golden has anything to say about it. That’s the day she and her new 2019 Indian FTR 1200 S will be attempting to set a new firewall record in the three-hour Evel Live 2 television special.

It's A New World Record:

The event, brought to the world by History and Nitro Circus, will feature Golden riding the FTR 1200 S through a series of wooden walls that are on fire. In addition to attempting to shatter the existing firewall record, Golden will also be showcasing the first sporty, flat track-derived standard motorcycle that Indian has added to its lineup so far.

Will it live up to the challenge? Either you’ll watch it or you’ll read about it later if you really want to know the answer. This won’t be the world’s fastest Indian—but if Golden has her way, it might be the world’s most badass. Early reports say that the 1203cc engine needs a bit of time to properly warm up, but warmth is surely the least of your problems when you’re riding through fire.

After Golden’s event, freestyle motocrosser Axell Hodges will ride an extremely customized Kawasaki KX450F to jump 200 feet over 25 semi-trucks like it’s no big deal. Then, he’ll take the KX450F and attempt to beat Robbie Maddison’s 2011 motorcycle long jump record of 378 feet and 9 inches.

Travis Pastrana is co-hosting the event, and among his many guests will be none other than Robbie Maddison himself to comment on the action. All the events will take place at the San Bernardino International Airport. If you plan to be in the area, tickets are still available. General admission is $25 and kids under three get in free with purchase of adult tickets.