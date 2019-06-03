On-motorcycle training used to be hard to find, but these days you have no excuse not to engage in training on your motorcycle. None of us is an expert, and training always helps. Track days have traditionally been the best place to really open up your on-bike experience, but on-road training is becoming more prevalent and it will do us all good.

The Dainese Experience:

Enter the Dainese Experience. The manufacturer hosted some training and on-track time at the Misano circuit back in April. That event was such a success, Dainese will repeat it at the Franciacorta circuit, which is about 45 miles east of Milan, Italy, on June 29, 2019.

There will be a range of classes available: Safety 1 and 2, and Racing 1 and 2. Safety 1 is for people who have never ridden a motorcycle before. Safety 2 is for experienced riders who want to work on their on-road motorcycling technique. Racing classes are on-track training; 1 for folks with no track experience, and 2 for track-experienced folks looking to improve their lap times. The tough part is, for anything but the Safety 1 class, you’ll need to supply your own motorcycle. Good news, though: you can rent a bike in loads of places all over Italy! Imagine that experience: fly to Italy, rent a motorcycle, get some good track time and classroom sessions with Dainese folks, then hit the Alps for the rest of your time there. That would be one heck of a vacation.

If track time isn’t so much your bag, Dainese is also offering a guided tour of Iceland. Your expert guides will not only lead you along curated routes through the country, but they will also host instructional training camps, which are built into the tour, to teach you the off-roading techniques necessary to traverse the dirt roads and water crossings you’ll tackle.

The cost of the nine-day outing, while not insignificant, includes the R 1250 GS HP motorcycle rental, insurance, lodging, training, a photographer, and a complete Dainese outfit (jacket, pants, boots, gloves, helmet) designed specifically for this trip. I will note, though, that this specifically-designed outfit is only available in men’s sizes. Sorry, my fellow adventure-riding ladies; maybe you’ll be welcome on Dainese’s next trip?

See Dainese's website for all of the details and to book your adventure.