Between platforms like Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, and the rise of smartphone technology, the motorcycle world’s witnessed an influx of aftermarket gizmos and gadgetry over the last couple years. One recent aftermarket apparatus on the scene is a new motorcycle-mounted radar system that alerts riders to vehicles in or approaching their blind spot, functioning in much the same way as the type of systems commonly found on modern cars.

The device’s primary component—which doesn’t appear to be much larger than a pager—mounts on the back of the bike or number plate, facing rearward. The system’s radar has a 30-foot field within which it can detect vehicles—including other motorcycles—and the unit automatically turns on once the bike starts moving. If the system does sense a vehicle nearing the bike’s blind spot, the rider is alerted via flashing lights that mount to the mirrors, as well as a haptic vibration system in the seat—the latter of which is touted as being powerful enough to be easily noticeable over the immense rumble of a motorcycle engine.

The system, dubbed the Senzar BlindSpot Detection System. or BDS for short, comes from Cub ElecParts Inc, a Tawianese outfit that produces tire pressure monitoring systems, sensors, and other aides. Recently, the company has branched out into aftermarket blind spot detection for RVs, trailers, and motorcycles. While I can definitely see some practical use for Senzar system on baggers and other bikes decked out in luggage or riders touring two-up, for pretty much every other kind of two-wheeler, I’d argue turning your head eliminates any blind spots, and that riders should be checking over their shoulder and not solely relying on their mirrors.

The Senzar BDS is currently available for pre-order and is offered at half-off, which still results in a not unsubstantial $399 price-tag. And for that price you’d think the system might be wireless…which it is not. Despite the company’s website showing a count-down clock that seemingly ran out back in January, the product still doesn’t appear to have launched, with the page continuing to advertise its 50% off preorder deal, sin any mention of a shipping or release date.

Source: Senzar, NewsAtlas, Cub ElecParts Inc