Despite more women riding their own motorcycles than ever, some still feel hesitant to ride alone, or in the typical male-dominated groups. Some even don't feel comfortable leaving their own towns. That was the case for Alison Parker until an experienced woman rider took her on a 150-mile road trip, which revealed to her the true joy of riding. She now runs the NE Wind Sisters Facebook group, "a group created by women riders, for women riders, who live in the northeast of America, and want to ride with the girls some of the time."

The group started in November, with 20 like-minded women talking amongst themselves. The concept has proven to be enormously popular, with the group exploding to 600 members over the winter, which isn't exactly riding season for most in the northeast.

"One of the main things the group is about is to help women meet women in their local areas," Parker told RideApart. "We have members all over New England and even down into New York and New Jersey. There’s a real mix of new and more seasoned riders in the group. It’s amazing how many women my age are starting riding for the first time. We are a group of women who all share the same passion."

The group, and its accompanying Facebook page, already has a number of rides planned for this year, although dates are still tentative at this time.

"We’ve also had what I call ‘shout out’ rides," said Parker. "Someone posts asking if anyone wants to ride that day, and others respond. I’ve even ridden to meet girls just to go do some parking lot practice, which is a lot of fun. I love it and want to encourage all women who want to ride to ride. We all help each other gain confidence, and there is a certain kind of confidence one gets when you climb on a motorcycle."