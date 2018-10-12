Looks like Ducati’s Multistrada 1260 Enduro may be hitting all the sweet spots. The press release reads like a Christmas list of wants from an all-terrain adventurer—lower-end torque, clutchless shifting, and a personalized interface to name just a few. Read on.

For starters, Ducati is adding some displacement to the 158 horsepower Testastretta DVT with variable cam timing of the 2018 1260 Enduro. This will add power to the bottom of the “rev-range” while the personalized Ride Modes and Ride By Wire functions work together to smooth power delivery.

Other features to ensure a responsive ride include Bosch Cornering ABS, Cornering Lights, Wheelie Control, Traction Control and Vehicle Hold Control, in addition to a Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down which allows for clutchless shifts in both directions, all improvements that allow the rider to focus on the elements ahead instead of having to worry about the bike. More fun, less fuss.

The 1260 is also dedicated to making it easier to manage off-road conditions, with 19” front and 17” rear spoked wheels attached to a more ergonomically friendly ride stance that has a lowered center of gravity shared by the seat and handlebars.

Then there are the fancy features that’ll have you wondering if you’ve graduated to MotoGP status. The 2019 Multistrada offers the Human Machine Interface (HMI) which will offer riders an interactive experience on a 5” color display and switchgear controls, including Bluetooth, hands-free access to smartphone features plus cruise control.

Not enough? How about the compatibility with the “Ducati Link App”, which keeps riders connected with headquarters and local dealers, allows for route sharing and more importantly, can be programed to respond to changes in ride load.

The only things that are not mentioned upfront are the weight of the bike and the ease with which tires can be interchanged, both factors that can influence the desirability of this bike over the long run, especially for travelers who often venture off the paved path.

It’s difficult to imagine how many more accommodations Ducati could have made to capture our rider imaginations, though it’s always fun to be surprised.

Now you just need to decide if it’s pretty enough to poach your paycheck.