I used to lane-split nearly every day when I lived in Southern California.

It was, and still is, the easiest way of getting around the bustling metropolis known as Los Angeles. Had I used a car, what took only a few minutes via motorcycle would've taken hours. How do I know? Because I'd done both and vowed never to brave LA traffic in a car ever again.

But throughout my time commuting to and from work, to events, and other places, I found myself confronted by car drivers who weren't happy I was able to bypass their eternal hell. I've been boxed in, pushed into the shoulder, literally pushed into another car, as well as hit by drivers who just couldn't handle lane-splitting motorcycles not having to deal with traffic like they had to.

And these people would just get off without any sort of repercussions, as no police were around when those incidents occurred. They'd just go about their days, while I was left fuming they nearly killed me. Thankfully, that wasn't the case with the motorcyclist below as, while filtering through traffic, a truck decided to block them. But wouldn't you know it, a motorcycle cop was right behind them both and saw the whole thing.

Check it out.

Yeah, the whole thing would be comical if not for the truck driver nearly pushing the rider into the other lane and into another car. The rider, according to the Reddit post, also lives in California, so lane-splitting is legal for them to do. The post goes on to state, "I was LEGALLY lane splitting and this dude decided to intentionally swerve to cut me off. I locked up the brakes and actually skid, nearly missing the car next to me. Have no idea how I didn’t clip the truck next to me or not shit my pants but I did."

Obviously, what comes next is the hilarious bit as when the truck driver returns to the center part of the lane after nearly side-swipping the rider, a motorcycle cop rolls up behind them and turns on the reds and blues. The rider who almost got hit saying, "Best part was a sheriff deputy following me and saw all of this go down. She pulled the guy over."

Karma, baby, you gotta love it.

Again, I implore car drivers to not screw with motorcyclists. Especially ones who are following the letter of the law. Lane-splitting reduces traffic. It reduces the chances for motorcyclists to be rear-ended. It's safer for you and me. So either stop being a-holes or learn to ride yourself and reap the benefits of not having to sit on the 405 at rush hour watching riders whizz by and get home to their families before you do.

I mean, we'd love to have you in the club.