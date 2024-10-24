Does it just seem like kids have way, way better things than when I was young, or is this what every generation goes through? Take the KTM SX-E 5, which I watched some extremely talented little folks race at the L.A. Coliseum Last year. Yes, OK, I was jealous that these little kiddos were already probably better at motocross than I'd ever be, but I was also jealous of the machinery they were on.

This latest piece of kid-only kit has me equally, if not more, jealous: the RawRR Wheelie Helper.

The machine is exactly as it sounds—it helps you do wheelies. Well, not you, your kids. The machine is designed to work with the smallest bikes on the market, and since RawRR produces a children's electric dirt bike, named the Mantis Mini, that's the model it's intended to be used with.

The device simply bolts through the rear axle. Once the Wheelie Helper is fitted, kids can loft the front wheel without worrying about falling to either side or looping the bike, as there are stabilizers on either side and a stopper to the rear of the unit. But along with the Wheelie Helper, RawRR launched another larger Wheelie Helper. I know what you're thinking: this one has to be for adults, right? Wrong.

The second Wheelie Helper is slightly larger and made to be used with RawRR's Mantis Mini R, which is about the size of a pit bike. It's almost like they're trying to tease us adults who don't have the ability to wheelie.

Not long ago, I wrote a post about the Cboys making a wheelie helper because they got scammed three times while trying to buy one. And it begged the question: why isn't there a mass-produced wheelie helper for adults? Is there not enough demand? Because I'd certainly buy one.

If any of you know where you can buy a legitimate wheelie helper for adults please help us out and comment below.