Toyota’s Hydrogen Fuel Cells Could Change EV Game, Save ICE In The Process

There have been tons of new innovations in the electric mobility space, and it’s clear that electrification will play a major role in the mobility of the future. But exactly where these electric motors get their power from has become quite the interesting topic.

For the longest time, it was believed that battery power was where it was at. And while battery tech continues to drive itself forward with increased range and faster charge times, recent developments in hydrogen technology are putting the big H in the spotlight.

For example, Toyota recently showcased a swappable hydrogen fuel cell for electric vehicles at the Japan Mobility Bizweek. This technology sort of blends the tried and tested battery-swapping infrastructure model with hydrogen power, making it easier for commuters to have access to hydrogen fuel.

Toyota

The project was originally part of Toyota’s mobility tech subsidiary known as Woven, and a working prototype was even developed back in 2022. But this time around, it seems that the automaker is taking the idea much more seriously.

Naturally, a swappable hydrogen fuel cell network is much easier to set up than dozens of hydrogen refueling stations. In theory, depleted fuel cells can easily be collected, transported to a centralized refilling station, and then redeployed into the network once again. The only issue here would be ensuring that there’s a continuous and reliable supply of filled hydrogen fuel cells for everyone to enjoy.

And while all this will surely make a big impact on the electric car market, it could also work just as well—or perhaps even better—in the electric motorcycle market. We’ve seen tons upon tons of hydrogen-focused initiatives in the motorcycle industry. From projects from the brilliant minds of MIT students to literally the Japanese Big Four collaborating with Toyota in developing hydrogen fuel cell-powered two-wheelers, it’s clear that hydrogen has a future in the two-wheeled world.

And while Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cells are designed for use in FCEVs or Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, who knows? Maybe they’ll find a way to integrate them into hydrogen-powered internal combustion vehicles, or HICEVs, too? This would definitely be one of the most viable ways of bringing internal combustion into the future—something that enthusiasts like you and me would very much appreciate.

And it isn’t just a concept, either. In the past, Toyota has demonstrated that hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines can well and truly be a thing. It did this with a specially engineered version of the GR Yaris, and even took it racing in the WRC. Kawasaki did something similar with its hydrogen ICE motorcycle based on the Ninja H2 SX. So yes, the internal combustion just might have a saving grace, and it might just be hydrogen.

But Toyota’s vision for its swappable hydrogen fuel cells is so much bigger than just cars. It sees it as sort of a universal power solution, capable of powering anything and everything from passenger cars, motorcycles, and even home appliances.

For now, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell still seems pretty far from commercial availability. But let’s wait and see. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll change the game for good.