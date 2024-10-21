I’m of the belief that more options for more people is always a good thing. Where these options come from doesn’t really matter. And so, while a lot of people may be worried, angered, or at the least, annoyed, by all the new bikes and powersports vehicles coming out of China, the way I see it, these are just more options for people to get into the wonderful world of powersports.

That said, there’s one Chinese manufacturer that has been on many people’s radar lately, and it’s none other than CFMoto. The company has, quite frankly, broken the stereotype of a typical Chinese motorcycle. And while its bikes, UTVs, and ATVs are still pretty far from perfect, there’s no denying that they’re a cut above many other knock-off two- and four-wheelers to emerge from China.

As a company, CFMoto’s been around for quite a while now, opening its doors in China back in 1989. But it just recently entered the global spotlight, something that was a result of some pretty cool innovations in the brand’s model lineup. Apart from interesting motorcycles like the Ibex 450 and 450SS, CFMoto also has a wide range of ATVs and UTVs. So wide, in fact, that the company has produced more than one million off-road vehicles.

Indeed, on October 9, the company released the one-millionth ORV from its assembly line, and it was none other than the ZForce Z10 side-by-side, a sporty UTV designed to tackle dunes with exhilarating ease.

Now, this milestone comes at a rather uncertain time for CFMoto, as it faces a potentially massive problem in the US. As we reported previously, CFMoto, along with other Chinese powersports manufacturers, is facing a potential ban in the US after the US Commerce Department proposed rules to ban vehicles with software and hardware made by Chinese and Russian manufacturers.

Given just how popular CFMoto is all over the world, if this ban pushes through, the US may very well miss out on some really cool UTVs, ATVs, and motorcycles—a shame for enthusiasts looking to get the most bang for their buck, as well as try something new and exciting while they’re at it.

If we look at things from the bigger picture, CFMoto’s one-millionth ORV is a testament to the growing demand for powersports machinery. Across the world, CFMoto has set up shop in more than 100 markets, and is available to customers through more than 4,000 active dealerships. And in my book, that’s a good thing—not just for CFMoto, but for the powersports industry in general.

Now more than ever, people are eager to get outdoors. We’ve been seeing tons of new innovations from powersports players all over the world. And it’s good to see that a lot of them are doing well. Let’s just hope that legislation doesn’t get in the way of fun, as it does way too often.