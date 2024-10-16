Let's face it, there are a lot of pretty DIY-minded folks in motorcycling. It's one of the things I love about this world, to be totally honest. But even though that's the case, there are still levels of what you're willing and/or able to do yourself. Or even, what you have time to do because you have other obligations in your life that you need to meet.

And at the same time, I'm always interested in passing along information that I think people who are new to motorcycling may or may not know.

If you grew up in the sport, and you have family members who are older than you, and who helped you, then you probably have a leg up. But for those of us who didn't have those hands guiding us, I always want to pass on things that I'd want to know. You know?

That's one of many reasons why the most recent episode of Itchy Boots' latest YouTube season, where she's in the middle of helping to refine the fantastic vintage Yamaha Tenere that Motoritz built for her, is great.

If you're unfamiliar with the bike she's chosen this time around, it started life as a 1987 Yamaha XT600. But, since it's a custom build crafted by premiere Yamaha Tenere specialist shop Motoritz, what that really means is that it incorporates a whole bunch of parts from multiple generations of Tenere, all working harmoniously on one machine.

There are also more than a few customizations to suit Noraly's specific needs, as well (such as a completely different seat made for both traveling comfort, as well as her height). You can see a ton more about the customizations made to her bike in the video prior to this one in the series.

But what we're here to talk about today is that Wilbers rear shock, which is also from 1987. Oof.

It likely lived a full life, but the fact remains that it's a 37-year-old shock, so it's definitely seen much better days. And while it's entirely true that it could simply be replaced with a new one, what Noraly and Motoritz instead opted to do was to take it to a specialist for a full rebuild.

Depending on where you live in the world, that may be an easier or more difficult task. You may have to send your shock away in the mail or via your favorite logistics company to get it to your chosen specialist for a service. But if you can locate a good, reputable specialist and get your shock rebuilt, the difference you'll feel on your bike is worth it.

Plus, you'll have the added bonus of that good feeling you get from keeping stuff that doesn't need to just be chucked into the bin out of your local landfill. Not everything is (or should be) disposable; some things can be rebuilt, repaired, and reused to great effect.

By the way, that isn't to say that sometimes, you won't need a completely new unit. It's all a case-by-case basis type of thing, and only you can decide if a rebuilt or new rear shock is what you want to go for. If you didn't know that a rebuild is often an option, though, now you do. Go forth, make good choices, and ride awesome.