The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship sent shockwaves across the racing community during the 2023/24 season. As you may remember, Stark Future had built a bike that met the regulations and was confirmed as an entrant by the organizing body. But then, less than a day before the opening event in Lievin, France, the FIM changed the regulations specifically to stop the Varg from racing.

It was a shit show, and it painted the FIM in a terrible light. Well, now the FIM has once again changed the regulations ahead of the first round of the new season, which is scheduled to run on December 14th in Poland.

Only this time, it is to allow electric motorcycles to compete.

Apparently, this milestone in electric-versus-ICE racing comes as a result of a collaboration between the FIM, the series' new promoter, Sport Up Agency, and leading electric motorcycle manufacturers. It's also worth noting that only the Prestige class will feature electric motorcycles, and not any of the other classes.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President stated, “This is an exciting new chapter for the FIM, with electric motorcycles coming into SuperEnduro alongside combustion motorcycles. This is a natural evolution for the FIM having already introduced this technology into MotoE, Trial and E-Xplorer."

"For this to happen the FIM has invested time and research to find the correct balance in performance between the two competing technologies, so they can race side by side fairly and safely," he continued.

"To allow electric motorcycles into the Prestige class we have created new requirements, rules and safety standards including track stipulations to avoid any kind of bias towards either combustion or electric. Finally, the Prestige class remains open to all teams and motorcycles that comply with the existing regulations, so I am sure it is going to be an interesting and thrilling season of racing," Viegas concluded.

We've already seen that electric motorcycles are capable of beating ICE bikes straight up in trial competitions. So, what are your predictions for this year's SuperEnduro World Championship? Let us know in the comments.