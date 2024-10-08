For anyone who rides on track and particularly anyone who races, a custom race suit is a dream. But a dream is how it'll stay for most because the reality is that getting one that fits as it should is difficult if you have to measure yourself. And if it goes wrong, you've wasted thousands of dollars.

But REV'IT! has come up with an ingenious way to ensure that people who want custom suits get exactly what they need—the TAILORTECH tour.

TAILORTECH is the arm of REV'IT! that specializes in custom race suits, and this fall it's launching its first-ever North American tour. If you're wondering whether a TAILORTECH suit is for you, the paragraph below wraps it up in a nutshell.

"We are thrilled to kick off the TAILORTECH tour across North America, marking a significant milestone in our history," said Paolo Bacchiarello, President of REV'IT! Sport USA. "TAILORTECH focuses on crafting high-performance racing suits that deliver superior safety, style, and fit, addressing the unique needs of each individual rider. As we expand our dealer network, we aim to take on the competition with best-in-class custom racing suits designed for everyone from the racing professionals to aspiring racers and track day riders."

So, yeah, if you hit the track in any regard and want a custom suit, there should be a TAILORTECH model for your budget and needs. REV'IT! employees measure you from head to toe to ensure a perfect fit, and you get to design each panel, incorporating your style and/or sponsors.

The chances of a TAILORTECH suit designed on tour not being exactly what you want should be slim to none. And this is the most important aspect.

I've toyed with the idea of getting a custom suit, but after speaking with a representative from Alpinestars I quickly put a halt to that. I asked why the brand doesn't provide custom suits to the general public and learned it's simply too difficult to ensure riders correctly measure themselves, and ultimately it could hurt the brand's image, which is fair enough.

If I'm getting a tailored race suit, I want it to be tailored.

If you want a custom Dainese suit, you need to take 25 measurements of different parts of your body. Yes, 25. If you mess up one or more of those measurements then you're not getting your money's worth, and that's important when you're parting with a few grand.

To anyone who's considering buying a custom suit, you can find a full list of the TAILORTECH tour event dates and locations here, and you should be aware that you'll need to reserve a spot.

If any of you have gotten a custom race suit, please tell us about your experience in the comments.