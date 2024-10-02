The Suga saga continues. For anyone who didn't hear about the K-pop star's antics two months ago, here's what happened. The BTS member was tripped in a parking lot while riding an e-scooter, was breathalyzed by police, and failed the test.

Soon after the incident, Suga's license was revoked and he issued a statement, saying, "I am deeply sorry. I truly regret I have disappointed many fans and many people... I will sincerely participate in the investigation, and again I am sorry." But after a revoked license isn't where this star's penalty ends.

Suga's case was referred to the prosecution, and a judge at the Seoul Western District Court issued him a 15 million won ($11,500) fine for riding an e-scooter while drunk. That's an $11,500 fine and a revoked license for a DUI on an e-scooter.

Initially, I must say, I thought it sounded a bit excessive. But after thinking about what I based my reasoning on, maybe it's other places that are messed up.

I live in Mexico, where the penalty for a DUI is not nearly enough—drivers are fined between $139-185. After some research, I found that the penalty for drunk driving in the US more or less ranges from $500-2,000, and a suspended license for up to 90 days for first-time offenders.

Now, compare this to Suga's fine and revoked license for a DUI on an e-scooter, and it's clear one of the penalties is laughable. But which one do you find laughable?

I'm more inclined to say the penalty for a DUI in the US is way too slack rather than the fines in Korea are too severe. RideApart's executive editor Jonathon Klein is on the side of the US being too slack, as his cousin was killed by a drunk driver.

"I'm all for second chances. I believe everyone is entitled to them. However, when you make a decision to drive drunk, buzzed, tipsy or whatever, your actions aren't just going to affect you. The road is not a vacuum, there are others occupying it and you being impaired can lead to them being affected, too. I wish more people took driving a 4,000 to 9,000-pound vehicle more seriously. But with fines as laughably small throughout the US, what's the real threat? I mean, even the guy who was high as hell and killed seven motorcyclists wants, and could get, his license back. That's not a deterrent," said Klein.

He added, "A DUI should be something people fear. Something that has teeth. Something that might stop them from driving impaired. Maybe if we had more strict DUI laws, fewer people would die? I can't bring back my cousin, or the countless others who's been killed, but maybe fewer families would get that call if the US was more like Korea?"

I'm open to having my mind changed and listening to a compelling argument, so please light up the comments section and voice your opinion.