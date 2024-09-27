Going on multi-day motorcycle adventures is any moto junky’s idea of a perfect vacation. But doing so can be quite the logistical challenge, especially if you’re like most of us who have jobs on a daily basis.

But for weekend adventurers, there’s a new moto tour on the block, one that won’t take you too far away from civilization, and one that’ll only need you to file two days off at work. I’m talking about the 3-Day Nevada Desert Tour, a compact and action-packed adventure ride organized by EagleRider and Yamaha.

Scheduled for October 27 to 29, the Nevada Desert Tour will take you across the Mojave desert, exploring a wide variety of terrains and desert locations near Las Vegas. According to EagleRider, the tour is suitable for intermediate riders with “basic fitness,” so it’s pretty much open to anyone who knows a thing or two about riding off-road. The organizers emphasize that there won’t be any extreme off-road trails, just fun, lighthearted adventure and exploration—the perfect way to spend a three-day vacation.

EagleRider

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The tour will cover around 500 miles, including 100 miles of dirt trails, and will see the Yamaha Tenere 700 and Yamaha’s lineup of UTVs as the stars of the show. The entire tour will be led by expert guides who know the ins and outs of the Mojave trails like the back of their hands. The tour will be open to just 15 riders, so be sure to hop on over to EagleRider’s official website to secure your slot—fingers crossed that there are still openings left.

The tour package will set you back a pretty heavy $1,676 USD, but according to the tour’s press release, it seems that this should be well worth it. I mean, who wouldn’t love spending three days aboard trusty Yamaha machinery under the Las Vegas sun? Just try to remember to drink a bunch of water.

It’s exciting to see more and more off-road and adventure tours open to the public, especially ones that are as accessible as EagleRider and Yamaha’s Mojave Desert Tour. It’s a clear sign that the off-road powersports segment is alive and kicking, and that more and more people are eager to experience the excitement the great outdoors has to offer.

It’s certainly a tour I’m adding to my bucket list, and one I’d absolutely love to experience sooner than later.