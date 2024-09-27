More options in the motorcycle market are always a good thing, and this is especially true in the rapidly growing electric motorcycle segment. Throughout the years, we’ve seen tons of new innovations from all over the world. But you could argue that a lot of these come from India, a country that has become known for its widespread adoption of electric two-wheelers.

Now, India is home to scores of EV startups, each trying to carve their own niche in the market. However, one brand stands out particularly because it puts utility second and fun and enjoyment first. I am, of course, talking about Ultraviolette and its F77 electric motorcycle.

We’ve talked about this thing, as well as all of the different variants associated with this model, in great detail in the past. We even saw Ultraviolette torture test this thing off-road, and it seems that this sleek and sporty EV can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

And I think this thing just might turn the EV motorcycle market on its head.

Indeed, this is exactly what Ultraviolette had planned from the very beginning, when it announced its vision for the future of motorcycling. But now, it seems that this is about to become a reality.

It’s surely an exciting time for Ultraviolette, as it recently just flagged off the first batch of F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycles headed for Europe. Now, where exactly in Europe these bikes are set to be launched first has yet to be announced, but surely, we’ll find out much sooner than later.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how the Ultraviolette F77 stacks up against the European competition, as well as the tons upon tons of made-in-China two-wheelers that have flooded the continent in recent years. But on paper, it would seem that the F77 Mach 2 is more than up to the task.

With around 36 horsepower at its disposal, it fits perfectly into the A2 segment for beginner riders. But as is the case with most EVs, this thing will likely feel much faster than its spec sheet would suggest, given the instantaneous power delivery and gobs of torque its electric motor has. For reference, Ultraviolette claims a zero to 60-kilometer-per-hour (37 miles per hour) sprint time of just 2.8 seconds. It also gets a top speed close to 100 miles per hour—at par with some sport and naked bikes in the 300cc to 400cc segment.

But exhilarating performance aside, the Ultravioletter F77 also boasts impressive fast charging capabilities—a full charge in around 45 minutes via a 12 kW fast charger—something that’ll surely be appreciated by folks looking for a sporty commuter that’ll turn heads around town.

As of the moment, we don’t know just yet how much Ultraviolette will charge for the F77 in the European market, but if it follows a similar pricing structure back home, then it’ll undoubtedly blow the competition out of the water. Even in its most premium trim option, the F77 Mach 2 carries an MSRP south of $5,000 USD—less than half that of some of its mainstream competitors, all while boasting specs and features that are at par, or if not even better.

Of course, letters and numbers on a spec sheet are one thing, but actually seeing whether or not the Ultraviolette F77 has what it takes to beat the competition in Europe is something that only time can determine.