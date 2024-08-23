The Quickshift

Ola Electric recently teased electric motorcycle concepts as part of its EV expansion.

The company has unveiled the Roadster. Offered in three variants, it’s Ola’s most performance-oriented model to date.

The Roadster carries an unbelievably affordable price tag.

Ola Electric is one of the hottest, most talked about EV two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. Despite being available only in India, Ola Electric has managed to capture global attention thanks to its nearly unbelievable price-to-tech ratio.

We’ve seen this in its S1 series of electric scooters. For the equivalent of just north of $1,000 USD, you get an EV scooter complete with connectivity, impressive range, and minimalist styling.

But not too long ago, Ola Electric announced that it was going beyond scooters, and into the realm of full-on electric motorcycles. And on August 15, 2024, this became a reality, when company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal officially unveiled its first EV motorcycle, the Roadster.

The new model consists of three variants—the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro—all of which are built atop Ola’s Gen 3 platform. According to Ola, the Roadster X and Roadster will begin shipments in January of next year. Meanwhile, the Roadster Pro will hit the road during India’s Diwali season in 2025, usually around October. Nevertheless, Ola Electric has opened bookings for all three variants.

Ola Electric The Ola Roadster comes in three variants.

The Roadster X is the most affordable model of the bunch, carrying an MSRP of Rs 74,999, or the equivalent of about $895 USD. With a top speed of 124 kilometers per hour (77 miles per hour), it’s strictly an urban runabout and has about the same level of performance as a 125cc gasoline commuter. It does, however, promise an impressive range of 200 kilometers (125 miles).

Up next, the standard Roadster is Ola’s mid-tier offering with a price tag starting at Rs 104,999 (approximately $1,253 USD). It’s offered with three battery sizes consisting of 2.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh, and has a top speed of 126 kilometers per hour (79 miles per hour). Depending on the battery you choose, you’re looking at a range close to 600 kilometers (375 miles) on a single charge.

Last but not least, the Roadster Pro sits at the very top of Ola’s EV motorcycle lineup. Starting at Rs 199,999, or about $2,387 USD, it’s the most performance-oriented model to date, with a top speed of 194 kilometers per hour (121 miles per hour). It also has a claimed range of close to 375 miles and throws some advanced rider aids into the mix, as well as a massive 10-inch touchscreen display.

Ola Electric The Roadster claims to be the fastest Indian electric motorcycle.

Clearly, Ola Electric’s outdone itself with the launch of the new Roadster. And it still has three more electric concepts to turn into reality. But, as is the case with all of these new EVs popping up left and right, the real test of the Roadster’s capability would be its ability to stand the test of time. And do so reliably, dependably, and hopefully without setting itself on fire.

But all things considered, it’s pretty crazy how Ola Electric can offer an electric motorcycle with this level of advanced technology at such an affordable price. And should the Roadster live up to its spec sheets, it’ll surely be a game-changer in the EV motorcycle market.

And as Ola Electric gears up for global expansion, some of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world could face quite the challenge. Ola’s combination of cutting-edge technology and aggressive pricing positions makes it a serious contender on the world stage, potentially turning the electric motorcycle market on its head in the near future.