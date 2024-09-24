The internet is a weird and wonderful place, and today’s crop of influencers are surely putting on quite the show. Here on RideApart, we like to keep abreast with all the shenanigans going on in motorcycle YouTube land, and not too long ago, we talked about how Bikes and Beards got some heat from a certain Paul Teutul Senior after the former got their hands on one of the latter’s custom choppers.

In case you weren’t familiar with Bikes and Beards, the YouTube channel is run by a dude named Sean Kerr, who also has another motorcycle YouTube channel called SRK Cycles. Sean works closely with Craig Dieffenbach, A.K.A the Bearded Mechanic, a dude who certainly knows a thing or two about wrenching on motorcycles, be it restoration, customization, and repair and maintenance.

So yeah, Bikes and Beards and the Bearded Mechanic make for quite the on-screen duo, with Sean serving as the loud, rowdy, and energy drink-chugging loudmouth who brings on the energy and entertainment, and Craig being the calm and collected dude who’s actually responsible for keeping the wheels turning.

Now, Bikes and Beards makes lots of vlog-style long-format videos that show him taking delivery of a bunch of bikes and doing all sorts of weird and crazy tests on them. And it’s clear that he’s the type of dude who says things as they are. It’s from his frank and straightforward nature that he got into some “beef” with Paul Senior, as we talk about in great detail in this story.

Of course, Paul Senior considers himself the OG in the custom chopper scene, and he most certainly won’t let these newcomers onto his lawn. He posted a reaction video on YouTube highlighting his disdain towards B&B. In so many words, Paul Senior explains how he’s pissed off and offended by Sean and Craig’s shenanigans, calling them punks and drama queens—pretty ironic, as we all know who the real drama queen is.

All that aside, the video concluded with Bikes and Beards challenging Paul Senior—in a very polite and amicable manner, too—to a build-off. Sean said that they had to meet up and do some kind of custom bike challenge to see who the ultimate bike builder was. Of course, something like this would be nothing short of epic, the perfect embodiment of new school versus old school.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

And as it turns out, it seems that all this is coming much sooner than we think. On Bikes and Beards’ official Instagram account, we see Sean, Paul Senior, and Craig all happily cuddling in a sweet family photo. This clearly suggests that the trio is brewing something big, and that there really wasn’t any beef to begin with.

Now, if there’s one thing people love, it’s drama. And the folks who bring us this drama know this. Paul Senior is a lot of things, but first and foremost, he’s an entertainer who knows how to put on a show. The same is true with Sean and Craig, as they’ve managed to grow their following to millions in the span of a few years. And so it should come as a surprise to nobody that behind the scenes, there’s a good chance that all these people are actually friends.

This is certainly an interesting plot twist, and one that’ll take the build off in an interesting direction. That said, it’s a shame that we won’t see Paul Senior throw a chair on Sean on Craig—or maybe we will? We’ll just have to wait and see.