Few music videos ever go as hard as the latest from Indian rapper Hanumankind's "Big Dawgs."

Seriously, when I first saw the video, I dropped it into the RideApart Slack and said, "I hope to one day go as hard as this music video does." And, indeed, it goes so freakin' hard as the entire thing is set within an old-school motorcycle "Wall of Death."

Travis Pastrana, you've been put on notice.

For the uninitiated, a "Wall of Death" is essentially a big ole circular enclosure that motorcycle daredevils ride up onto and go around in circles at essentially a 90-degree angle. Think of when you throw a marble into a pot and swoosh it around so it's just circling the sides of the pot.

But daredevils do it on bikes and, in the case of "Big Dawgs", in cars, too.

The whole video is wild, as these old-ass bikes just ring the circle over and over, and no one is in a helmet or jacket or anything. There's even an older lady just showing everyone up and making us all look like poseurs.

And, unlike other music videos that showcase daredevils doing their stuff in the background, with the artist in the foreground acting all hard, Hanumankind actually walks the walk, too, hopping into the car and hanging out the side of it as it rings the "Wall of Death" like a damn G.

Drake would never.

The intro even has the old, "Warning: The stunts in this movie were performed by professionals, so for your safety and the protection of those around you, do not attempt any of the stunts you're about to see." However, as the voice starts saying it ala "Jackass" or "Nitro Circus," the voice gets cut off and the music fades in.

What's better is the track is so damn good. It's an earworm and Hanumankind spits bars like some of the greats. You'll want this song as the backing track of everything you're doing today, as it'll get you through even the most boring of slumps and work, just feeling like a gangster.

Plus, it makes me want to hit up a "Wall of Death" exhibition soon. I haven't been to one in ages.