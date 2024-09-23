Families aren't perfect, and usually come with their own difficulties. But not all conflicts escalate to the level of knife slashing.

That's allegedly what happened at the residence of Yamaha Motor president Yoshihiro Hidaka and his daughter, Hana, in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

According to reports in several Japanese newspapers, including the Japan Times and Mainichi, Hana called the Shizuoka prefectural police department around 5:30 p.m. to report that she had been beaten by her father. That's the first time police visited the home. They did not arrest anyone at that time.

However, at around 3 a.m. that night, Hana allegedly slashed her father on the left arm with a kitchen knife. It was after this incident that police visited the home again and arrested Hana as an attempted murder suspect. Her father reportedly sustained a minor injury.

Further details aren't available at this point, but Yamaha Motor has told the press that it has no comment. It adds that this is a private matter, and that the police investigation is currently ongoing.

With such scant information, we're sticking to the facts at this time, and will refrain from speculation as it seems both distasteful and irresponsible. We will also add that we hope for a positive outcome for all parties involved. As and when additional details arise, we'll be sure to update this story with future information as it develops.