And so the fight over 'wolf-whacking', the legal practice where a person runs down a wolf with a snowmobile, UTV, ATV, or other vehicle and kills it, continues.

Last week, I told you that after the story of a local Wyoming resident by the name of Cody Roberts' mistreatment of a run-down wolf went viral, public outcry demanded the state's legislature do something, anything, to stop the unethical practice. But instead of banning it outright, the working group set up by the governor is set to enshrine the practice into law. So, you know, the complete opposite. And as you'd expect, there was further public outcry.

Because of the renewed fervor, the feds are now involved and, thanks to a group of congresspeople, a newly introduced bill would likely supersede whatever Wyoming puts onto its books, at least when it comes to federally owned land.

Dubbed the "Snowmobiles Aren't Weapons (SAW) Act," the bill is designed to prohibit 'wolf-whacking' within federally owned public lands, with the stated goal of "To prohibit any person from using a motor vehicle to intentionally run over or kill a wild animal on public lands, and for other purposes." The bill was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) and supported by Reps. Don Davis (D-North Carolina), Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and Troy Carter (D-Louisiana).

The bill, which was championed by former Humane Society President Wayne Pacelle, aims to remove Wyoming's ability to set policy on federally owned land, meaning the ranchers and livestock workers who don't want the laws to change and demanded the state not capitulate to outside influence, would be SOL if they used federal lands for grazing and 'wolf-whacking' when protecting those herds.

To that end, Wyofile spoke with Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna in July, who said “I’ve talked with a number of livestock producers across the state—in particular, sheep producers—who have said that they view it as one of their most effective tools."

Yet, along with the ranchers, the federal bill is not without its other detractors. Chief among them Wyoming's Senator Cynthia Lummis.

According to Wyofile again, who spoke to the senator, “With all due respect to my southern colleagues, we do not need members from districts that do not even drive snowmobiles trying to regulate our western way of life." She's talking about Mace, Davis, Gaetz, and Carter being from the south where snow almost never occurs.

There are, however, exceptions to the rule in the act. Three, in fact.

According to SAW, "A person shall not be considered to have violated the prohibition in subsection (a) if their actions were taken—to avoid injury or death to themselves or another person; to avoid the destruction of personal property; while conducting wildlife management activities pursuant to a preexisting wildlife management plan." Those exemptions are somewhat vague and, could be interpreted as allowing the practice to continue in most instances, chief among them for ranchers supposedly protecting their herds.

Whether or not the SAW Act will ever become law, as well as if it'll have the teeth most folks want to see, is anyone's guess. But between both national and international pressure for someone to do something, it has more of a chance to become real.

As much as I've followed this story in recent months, I haven't yet been able to really formulate my thoughts on the subject, something I'm still keen to do. So stay tuned as I'll continue reporting on Wyoming's 'wolf-whacking' and hopefully offer my perspective, along with some vocal voices from within the hunting community.