Listen, I've done a lot of sketchy things in my life. I've driven fast, rode hard, got called out by Travis Pastrana and listened, and properly sent just about every machine I've ever been in charge of. But even within those instances, I've always felt under control and, though I'm sending it, I could see how I'd get it done without dying.

That part of your brain, however, the one that keeps you from going full Johnny Knoxville, isn't part of everyone's cerebral development. Clearly.

And the following video is the most blatant showcase of that certainty I've come across in a while. So yes, UTVs can go over rock walls, and even I can do that (thank you, Travis Pastrana and Terry Madden), but they do that well when you drive them forward up the wall. Not backward. And, honestly, I don't get why you'd even try?

Yet, this driver did and as he f'd around, he found out pretty quickly. Check it out.

I just don't have words for this. I mean, had I been there and watched this, I probably would've laughed as this dude absolutely got what he deserved. And, more importantly, he did so without dying or injuring himself or the passenger, which is always good.

But what was your plan here? Why even try? Like, the Polaris RZR he's driving is so good at going up stuff like this with forward momentum and its locking diffs. He does look young, so maybe it's just youthful energy. I mean, I sorta learned how to drift and slide cars using golf karts, so...

Yet, I can't help but think this is a great way of breaking a pretty expensive toy. Yes, there's a whole East Coast rock-bouncing culture where that maybe doesn't matter, and the RZR looks like it has an external cage. But, um, this doesn't seem like a good idea no matter how you look at it.

Again, I'd probably laugh at him though and then help flip it back over. What about y'all?