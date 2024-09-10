Riding off-road, be it on a bike, quad, or UTV, is definitely tons of fun, and by far one of the most enjoyable things on the face of this Earth.

However, it should go without saying that this comes with inherent risks, and let’s face it—it’s not the safest hobby out there, but all of us are willing to accept the risk in exchange for the fun and excitement it brings us.

To that end, every time we swing a leg over our bikes or hop aboard our ATVs and UTVs, safety should be our top priority. Of course, apart from the proper safety gear, we also need to have the right mindset every time we hit the trails. Seriously though, this should all be common sense, but unfortunately, it’s not as common as we would like it to be.

You see, in Wisconsin alone, 26 people have already lost their lives in off-road accidents in 2024. The report comes to us from the Department of Natural Resources, which says that it’s working to implement increased safety regulations on ATV and UTV routes.

Maj. April Dombrowski, the head of DNR’s recreational safety section, stressed the importance of staying safe when riding and driving off-road. “If this pace continues, we will pass last year’s 32 lives lost in ATV/UTV-related crashes,” he said. “We’re asking everyone who enjoys ATVs and UTVs to take a moment, make safety a part of your conversation and your outing,” he added.

The ages of those who died from ATV and UTV crashes range from four to 79 years old. Yikes.

Perhaps even more distressing is that 18 out of the 26 people who died were not wearing helmets. And even worse still, the DNR confirmed that alcohol was involved in at least five of the crashes. According to the DNR, around 14 crashes are still under investigation.

Seriously guys, not wearing a helmet is one thing, but riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs is just stupid. Alcohol belongs nowhere near a powersports vehicle unless it’s rubbing alcohol used for cleaning stuff.

At the end of the day, trails and off-road parks are meant to be enjoyed by everyone. But this won’t be the case for much longer if drunk and irresponsible riders keep dying on them.

Surely, it’s a shame that these people lost their lives while riding off-road, and it’s an even bigger shame that a lot of these deaths could have been prevented by proper riding gear and staying away from intoxicating substances.