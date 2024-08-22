The Quickshift

MV Agusta's new president and CEO, Hubert Trunkenpolz, recently spoke about future plans

MV Agusta is now under the Pierer Mobility AG umbrella

There are no current plans for MV to share engines with the other Pierer brands

However, there could be plans for MV and KTM to share engines in MotoGP in 2027

If you're an MV Agusta fan, and you've been keeping up with the twists and turns of the brand's most recent attempts to right itself, then you're probably aware that KTM is taking over the company. And that behind the scenes, it's a plan that's been in the works for some time.

With every new piece of knowledge, you've probably had various thoughts about what this could mean to fill your mind. Would KTM parts distribution mean greater MV Agusta parts availability for owners, for example? Or, could this potentially mean that MV Agusta would just become another external design exercise, housing the same engine and chassis platform used across the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands and called by a different model name?

If it's that last question that's kept you up at night, I'm pleased to say that we have some good news for you today. According to MV Agusta's new president and CEO, Hubert Trunkenpolz, he's definitively stated that MV Agusta will continue to be powered by its iconic triples and inline four-cylinder engines.

Trunkenpolz, as you may or may not be aware, is the grandson of KTM founder Hans Trunkenpolz (which is, you guessed it, the 'T' in 'KTM'). He's also been a member of KTM's board of directors since 2004, after having been with the company since the early 1990s. And in addition to all those business accomplishments, he's also been a longtime and dedicated off-road rider.

In a recent interview with Italy's Motociclismo, Trunkenpolz revealed quite a bit about the future of MV Agusta, and it's all well worth reading if you're interested in gaining insight into the brand and where it's going.

Overall, he paints a picture of a company that will be incorporated into some of the corporate flows of its new orange, blue and yellow, and red motorbike siblings under the Pierer umbrella. But at the same time, he says that MV won't be getting any twin engine powerplants anytime soon. And also, he sees the development of a new triple in MV's future, possibly in a revamped Brutale.

There's One Shared Engine Exception That Could Come, Though

One other thing he touches on is whether MV Agusta will get into MotoGP. He says that it's definitely possible, but adds that if it does, it would be foolish for KTM to spend tons of money developing an engine for the sport and then have MV not make use of it.

That, Trunkenpolz said, is the one instance in which KTM and MV Agusta would probably end up sharing an engine. There's no guarantee that MV Agusta will for sure join the MotoGP paddock in 2027, but if it did, that's likely what would happen.

He then says that everything else apart from the engine would be different between the bikes of the two brands. Just ask Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.