Singapore is offering cash incentives to riders willing to de-register their pre-2003 motorcycles.

The initiative aims to reduce air pollution and improve air quality in Singapore.

There are options for enthusiasts to enter their motorcycles under the Classic Vehicle Scheme (CVS) or Revised Vintage Vehicle Scheme (RVVS).

We all love our classic bikes, and we love them specifically because of the rawness and character they provide. And it’s precisely because of their lack of modern technology that they provide such a raw riding experience.

With that being said, we now live in very different times, with awareness surrounding the environment more prevalent than ever before. And as a result, all modern day vehicles are engineered to reduce emissions and noise. Perhaps even more alarmingly, some countries are rolling out programs to gradually phase out older vehicles—a worrying reality for enthusiasts like you and me.

For example, over in Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has rolled out an incentive program for motorcycle owners to de-register their older vehicles for a cash incentive of $3,500 SGD, or the equivalent of about $2,640 USD. Of course, the final amount they receive would depend on a lot of factors, so folks who opt to de-register in their older bikes stand to make much less.

More specifically, motorcycles registered prior to July 1, 2003 are eligible for the incentive program. This means that folks interested in participating in the program can either de-register their bikes or convert them to the Classic Vehicle Scheme (CVS) or Revised Vintage Vehicle Scheme (RVVS).

Should you opt for either the CVS or RVVS, then you’ll only be allowed to use your vehicle for 45 days a year. Now, I’m not exactly sure how this will be enforced and measured, but this is what’s stipulated in the program.

The authorities stated that some 27,000 motorcycles in Singapore are eligible for the de-registration incentive, with nearly 90% or 24,500 motorcycles already signed up for the program. More specifically, around 23,500 motorcycles were completely de-registered, while about 1,000 were converted to the CVS and RVVS programs.

Of course, the program’s main objective is to eliminate older vehicles from Singapore’s streets in a bid to reduce pollution and improve air quality. And while the program seems to be voluntary at present, it’s clear that in the not-too-distant future, old motorcycles will be straight up banned from Singapore’s roads.

In fact, the NEA states that remaining older motorcycles can continue to be used until June 30, 2028, “as long as they meet the tightened in-use emissions standards.” So, what’s going to happen in 2028? Well, in essence, all bikes registered before July 1, 2003 will no longer be allowed on public roads. But hey, at least the NEA offers the CVS and RVVS for enthusiasts to still be able to enjoy their vintage two-wheelers.

What do you think? Does a program like this make sense to you? More importantly, would you take a cash incentive of around $2,400 to scrap your classic bike?