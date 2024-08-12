A mad YouTube channel called Builda Dad Garage is creating a two-engined, eight-wheeled go-kart.

Six of the wheels are driven, and the project uses two Predator 301cc single-cylinder gas engines.

Part of the beauty of a project video series is that you don't know what will happen next, but are hopefully intrigued enough to follow along.

I'm a handy dude, all right. I work on all of my vehicles, including motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, all the way down to my kids' Power Wheels. And I've wrenched and built countless things around my house, including building our kitchen table from scratch and moving an interior wall 17 inches.

I'm not afraid of any project, likely because I tend to feel confident enough in my skills that no matter what, I'll be OK. That might be misplaced confidence, but I'll take it until I electrocute myself or something.

Yet, that's all to say that I wouldn't know where the hell to start with this insane project from the YouTube channel Builda Dad Garage. It's a go-kart, but not really, as not only does it have two engines, but also eight wheels, six of which are driven.

Yeah, it's bonkers as hell.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

According to a prior video from the channel, the twin engines are sourced from Harbor Freight, a favorite source of cheap engines, and specifically are two Predator 301cc gas motors. Each offers a whopping eight horsepower, meaning this puppy is putting down 16 ponies to those six driven wheels.

What's wilder is that the go-kart actually started life as only a 6x6, but the builder couldn't get the brake-turning mechanism to work, so he just slapped on an extra set of tires and a front end from a go-kart so he could turn the thing. And it seems to work all right, as you can see from the handful of videos above that the machine scoots and will even drift on a lawn.

It'll even hit sick jumps, though I wouldn't recommend it given the go-kart doesn't have suspension to speak of. I'm guessing those fat tires help a bit, but I'd stay as low to the ground as I could if I were piloting this beast.

As for what's next for this creation, I have no clue, but there's a sort of Mad Max vibe to it that makes me believe I could conquer anything. Just not building it myself.