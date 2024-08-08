Humans have been showing and telling each other stories since the beginning.

The methods may have changed, but the basic drive to communicate what we've learned to our fellow humans remains. Hence, YouTube. Sure, there's an entertainment component to it as well, but that's all part of the storytelling.

And that's why build videos like this one from Camden Bowen are kind of great. In it, Bowen starts with a simple enough premise: That he's making a two-stroke engine solely out of things he found at a succession of hardware stores in his area.

Well, that and the tools he already has at home in his workshop, which includes a lathe (even if it is, as he says, not the fanciest, nicest lathe) and a welder. Do you just happen to have a lathe in your garage/workshop? Some of you might, but I bet a lot of us don't.

Whether you're making content for YouTube or just building stuff in solitude for your own reasons, two basic facts are quite simple. Either you're going to plan your projects based on a) what equipment/skills you already have, or b) what equipment/skills/patience you're willing to invest in acquiring to make the project of your dreams happen.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Anyway, he gathers materials from various hardware stores in the area, including a hole saw bit that he second-guesses himself on, but which later proves to be a crucial component. I mean, if I had a dollar for every time I've second-guessed something I put in my basket while project planning, I'd have quite a few dollars. Relatable content!

I haven't even gotten to the most refreshing part of this video, though. While the guy clearly has a sense of humor about himself, his skills, and the project he's undertaking, the really cool part is the patience he has for the fact that it's probably not going to go perfectly on the first try.

So many YouTube videos and tutorials say they're going to show you how to do something, but then make it look way easier than it will ever be for most people. Whether it's through clever editing tricks or other means, the end result doesn't always reflect reality. And while on a certain level, watching someone else successfully pull off an ambitious project can be both invigorating and inspiring, it can also serve to make you feel like a failure if your first try doesn't look as good as the one you're seeing in the video.

And the thing is, a lot of times, it won't. Either because of the aforementioned clever editing, or because you and the people in the video don't have comparable experience levels, or a million other reasons.

That's fine, and it doesn't mean that you shouldn't try. Because if you have patience with yourself, stick it out, and think things through when you have setbacks, then chances are excellent that you'll learn something. You'll up your skills, starting with problem-solving. And that's absolutely invaluable, not just for the current project you're working on, but for life in general.

By the end of this video, Bowen's had his fair share of ups, downs, and sideways jaunts on the way to successfully sorting out this project. But because he sticks it out, he eventually gets where he wanted to go. And that's the kind of energy we need, to be totally fair. Think it through, figure out where you went wrong, and fix it instead of giving up in a huff when things get difficult. You and your projects will both benefit.