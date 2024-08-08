I've made a lot of poor financial decisions in the past. Someone should ask me about my 2004 Volkswagen Passat W8, my Suzuki SV650, or the litany of other "great" purchases.

And though you'd think I'd learn from my mistakes, spending countless thousands on things doomed for failure. Yet, I continue to make these awesome choices to this day, and will so because life's short and why not have fun?

But this wrecked 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 R that's currently featured on the auction website Copart, well that has the distinctive ring of ushering in the sort of financial ruin that the Fyre Festival faced. The type of drain your bank account, your parent's bank account, your friend's bank account, and your neighbor's sister's brother's mother's bank account.

I mean, what could possibly go wrong with restoring a wrecked $45,495 superbike for a tenth of its retail price? Nervously laughs...

OK, so there are scant few details about what happened to this particular Ducati, other than the pictures provided by Copart. And from those pictures, you can see that the main damage incurred by the superbike is its front is absolutely wrecked. The fairing has been nearly fully ripped off, there's damage to the right side of the bike, including the rear tail, the dash seems to be hanging by a wire, and the bars look somewhat tweaked.

But that's pretty much it. And, and I know this is going to sound nuts, in the back of my mind, what I see here is a budget-friendly way of getting into a Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Granted, whoever picks this bike up is going to have to source a handful of parts from Ducati. And there's no telling if the front forks are borked or not, as well as what you'd have to do to get the wiring back to working condition.

Yet, the lunatic in me, so long as I could get the Ducati for say, under $15,000, thinks this would make for a helluva project bike. And at the end, I'd have a Panigale V4 R. It could even be an investment given it still sports Ducati's single-sided swingarm.

Now, I don't have $15,000 to bid on this bike. So someone else is going to have to use my lackluster bank balance to their advantage and buy this motorcycle so I can live vicariously through them.

But if I did...I'd likely be served with divorce papers upon delivery of the bike.