If you've been a motorcycle gear obsessive for at least a few minutes, one design you might recall is the Arai Signet-Q Bomb. Created as an homage to '90s-era two-time Japanese 125cc champion Kazuto Sakata, the design was (and is) absolutely eye-catching, even if you were unfamiliar with his racing career.

And Sakata was a talented racer. I mean, just watch him in action.

In the 125s, he raced against some of the best in the world, including some racers that enthusiasts still talk about in 2024. Like a young up-and-comer named Valentino Rossi.

Ever heard of him? Nah, I didn't think so. Charmingly, Sakata even acted as a translator for an almost unbelievably young Rossi for a go-kart program that was broadcast on Japanese TV.

But that was then, and it's now August 2024. Sakata is now a racing commentator and instructor, helping to guide the next generation of racers in Japan. His legacy lives on, though, and Arai wants to make sure that no one forgets.

Arai Arai Arai Arai Rapide Neo Sakata

This is the Arai Rapide Neo Sakata, which the famed high-end Japanese motorcycle helmet manufacturer will release in September in Japan.

As you're probably aware, Arai sells its helmets in various markets around the world. Its helmets are homologated to different standards for different markets, and not every helmet is sold in every market. Sometimes, even if the same helmet makes it to a different market, it might be sold under a different model name. The Rapide Neo is also known as the Concept X in some markets, as an example.

The Arai Rapide Neo is essentially Arai's answer to the Shoei Glamster, another cool-looking retro modern helmet. The US market currently gets neither of these helmets at the time of writing, BTW, a fact that I and many others decry regularly. Boo.

Anyway, personal feelings aside, the Rapide Neo takes Arai's belief in ultra-round helmet shapes and gives it very retro external styling. At the same time, it's thoroughly modern in terms of features and protection, including things like offering Pinlock readiness in its visor.

This makes it the ideal canvas for retro racing replica designs, like the Wes Cooley one that Arai did a while back, as well as this awesome Sakata throwback.

If you're in Japan, the Arai Rapide Neo Sakata will come complete with Snell and JIS homologation, at a suggested MSRP of ¥ 64,900 (about US $447 at the time of writing), including tax. However, if you're in Japan and you're thinking about waiting to buy it, please be aware that the price will go up on October 1, 2024 to ¥ 68,200 (about US $470).

Although the Arai Signet-Q Bomb graphic was released in multiple international markets, it's not clear at this time when or if Arai has any intention of releasing the Sakata Rapide Neo graphic in international markets outside Japan. At the time of writing, it's worth noting that Arai Americas does not currently offer either the Rapide Neo or the Concept X in the American Market. The Rapide (not the Neo) is available in the UK and the Concept-XE in Europe as of the time of writing.

Will this remain yet another case of a super cool design (and entire helmet, in some cases) that we can't have? Please, Arai Americas, I hope you'll consider it. Given the enduring popularity of new retro modern motorcycles, helmet designs like this that bring the best of both worlds together (retro design and modern protection) seem like a no-brainer in terms of popularity with riders.

I'll just be over here keeping my fingers crossed for the moment.