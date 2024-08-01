People learn from their mistakes. At least they should. This is a large part of how we as a human race have evolved over the millennias, and what sets us apart from the other animals in the wild. If you put all this into the context of motorcycling, you could say that it’s true, too.

I mean, just look at how much safer motorcycling has become. And yet, we’re riding bikes that are faster, lighter, and capable of so much more performance than ever before. Naturally, all of these innovations stem from a need, a need that was discovered as a result of mistakes.

Now, let me take you back in time to 1935 and a mistake.

A dude by the name of Lawrence of Arabia (more on him in a bit) was going out for a ride on his motorcycle, a Brough Superior SS100. Said dude would later figure in an accident, where he would sustain trauma to his head. Naturally, at the time, helmets were only required in motorsports, and riding on the street didn’t necessitate such extreme forms of protection.

Oh boy, how things have changed since then. And for the better, too.

Brough Superior Lawrence of Arabia was many things, but he was also a passionate motorcyclist.

In case you weren’t familiar, Lawrence of Arabia isn’t actually from the Middle East. He was a British guy by the name of Thomas Edward Lawrence who wore many hats. He was an archaeologist, army officer, writer, and had significant contributions against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. He got the name Lawrence of Arabia through his achievements and his ability to explain them vividly in writing.

But beneath all those things, T. E. Lawrence was a passionate motorcyclist. Indeed, it was this passion that would take away his life. But not until a surgeon by the name of Hugh Cairns did what he could to nurse him back to health, but ultimately failed. Understandably, there was a lot of pressure on Cairns to care for such a high-profile patient.

But the reality of it all was simply that Lawrence’s head trauma was too severe. Had he been wearing a helmet, perhaps like those used in racing, well, the outcome just might have been different.

Brough Superior Turns out his fancy hat couldn't double as a helmet.

And so Cairns made it his mission to improve motorcyclist safety.

He pioneered a study focusing on injuries and mortality rates suffered by motorcyclists, and at the outbreak of World War II, the numbers were nothing short of telling. In Cairn’s study, he noted that 2,289 motorcyclists had died in the UK during the first 21 months of the Second World War, a staggering 21% more than in regular non-war time.

Naturally, motorcycles are an integral part of mobilizing the armed forces. But their utility is greatly diminished if soldiers keep dying while riding them. And so, Cairns noted that in a number of these accidents, the fatal outcome might have been avoided if some sort of head protection had been worn by the rider.

Furthermore, he noted that only seven of his patients had been wearing helmets, and all of them survived. Bingo.

BBVA Open Mind Helmet use was mandated by the Britsh Army in 1941.

From there, mandatory helmet use in the army was rolled out in November 1941. And, after many more studies into the forces and impacts that affect people’s heads in crashes and accidents, it became clear that anyone and everyone who rides needs a helmet. And so, this would later on pave the way for the mainstream adoption of motorcycle helmets in the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, Cairns wouldn’t live to see this day, as he passed away from cancer in 1952. But what a legacy he’s left behind.

Today, helmets are way more than just protective gear. They’re part of the very essence of being a motorcyclist, and for many people—myself included—are an integral part to riding. I mean, for me, at least, there’s no motorcycle without a helmet, and there’s no helmet without a motorcycle.

These days, most riders don’t even ride around the block without donning a helmet (I sure hope you’re one of them). And we’re seeing lots of new safety tech becoming stuff we riders simply can’t live without. For instance, ABS has become pretty much standard on all modern-day motorcycles.

But yeah, the reason we have modern motorcycle helmets for on-road use is because of Lawrence of Arabia. Wild.

What other pieces of gear and safety tech do you rely on when going out for a ride? I, personally, never leave home without a helmet and gloves, and can’t seem to get comfortable riding a high-performance bike without at least ABS. Let us know in the comments below!