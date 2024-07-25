This won't come as a surprise to many who know me, including my wife, former RideApart writer contributor Tony Markovich, or Motor1 managing editor Jeff Perez, but I love shoes. I probably have too many shoes and way more shoes than most guys my age.

But while I don't fully dabble in the sneaker-head side of things like Tony and Jeff who are both certifiable, I'm more of a "I like shoes that do something." Which is why I have an office closet full of motorcycle shoes and boots, racing sneakers, and hunting boots. I also have a few pairs of sneakers upstairs in my hall closet and my bedroom closet.

I may have a problem.

That won't stop me, however, from looking at new pairs. And folks, when I tell you my wallet nearly leaped out of my pants when I first saw this new Gaerne Balance XTR off-road boots, Mein Gott.

They're beautiful and I need them ASAP.

So the Balance XTRs come in two colorways; Black, which looks great, and White, which looks freaking stunning. Now, there's no difference between the two. Each three clasps, a velcro top sinch, and a gum-colored tread, as well as the traditional logos across the side and top of the boot.

RideApart.com RideApart.com RideApart.com

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Likewise, Gaerne states that the Balance XTR "is a purpose-built trial lightweight boot designed for riders seeking peak performance. These boots offer versatility that extends beyond the trials, making them suitable for dual sport and ATV riding as well. Upper crafted with Microfiber, the Balance XTR boot features an anatomically shaped PU shin plate providing robust support. Adjustable in three positions, the shin plate ensures a personalized fit. Further enhancements include a reinforced toe area, malleolus support, and strategically placed microfiber inserts optimizing flexibility and overall comfort during use."

They're also the same price: $342.

But folks, the White colorway is the way to go. I know, I know what you're saying, though. "But, Jonathon, white on an off-road boot will just immediately get gross and dirty! Why not just buy the black ones?!" And to that I'd say, I don't care, the white ones look amazing. Plus, they're waterproof. Hose them down and they'll be white again after you get them dirty and gross.

And life's too short to wear boring outfits, so buck up, grab a set of the Balance XTRs in white, and go hit some trails. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be checking my bank account to see whether or not it'll support a very poor financial decision...

Dammit, it won't.