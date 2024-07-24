Are you a rider who's been waiting for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to come to the US or Canada? Well, then I have both good news and not-so-good news for you today.

First, the good news: Royal Enfield North America just announced pricing and preorder information for the US and Canada.

What's pricing like? In the US, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 starts at an MSRP of $5,799 and tops out at $5,999. Please note that this price does not include destination, handling, tax, title, license, registration, or any other applicable fees.

In Canada, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's MSRP starts at CDN $7,699 and runs up to CDN $7,999. As in the US, other fees that may be applicable are not included in this figure.

And in both countries, Enfield is proud to offer a three-year, unlimited-mile warranty and roadside assistance on all New Himalayan 450 bikes. (That nomenclature, incidentally, is how Enfield is differentiating the new bike from the previous Himalayan 411 on its website in the US and Canada.)

So what's the bad news?

Royal Enfield New Himalayan - Kamet White - Seemingly not available in the US, Canada, or Mexico.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

If you're the kind of person who's been patiently waiting and watching the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 get launched in other countries, then you've no doubt noticed the colorway of the bike that's featured in most of its marketing.

It's this great white colorway with a cool slate gray, almost pixellated camouflage design as an accent. Enfield refers to this colorway as Kamet White, and in my opinion, at least, it's really nice to look at (personally, it's my favorite color on this bike).

And here's where I break your heart if you feel the same way I do about this color because it's not listed as available on either the US or Canadian Royal Enfield sites. The colors we do get aren't bad, but if you were hoping for Kamet White throughout North America, I'm afraid you're not getting it.

Royal Enfield Royal Enfield New Himalayan - Hanle Black Royal Enfield Royal Enfield New Himalayan - Slate Himalayan Salt Royal Enfield Royal Enfield New Himalayan - Kaza Brown Royal Enfield Royal Enfield New Himalayan - Slate Poppy Blue

The US and Canada both list the following available colors for the Himalayan 450 on their respective websites: Hanle Black, Slate Poppy Blue, Slate Himalayan Salt, and Kaza Brown.

And if you're wondering if Mexico might get Kamet White, sadly that's not the case, either. In fact, Mexico only gets three colors of Himalayan 450: Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, and Hanle Black.

It seems that all of North America is missing Kamet White. Still, early reviews of the bike have been good, and at least we aren't in a situation where we only get a single color. You still have aesthetic choices to make; just not the best one.

The pricing still seems quite reasonable for what you get, especially in 2024.