Let’s face it, mopeds and e-bikes are here, and their uses go well beyond simple recreation and personal mobility. Both businesses and individuals are capitalizing on the accessibility of these two-wheelers by engaging in the last-mile delivery industry.

So yes, if you think you’ve been seeing more mopeds, scooters, and e-bikes zipping around delivering food and parcels, it’s because more and more folks are using them to augment their incomes.

This is particularly true in urban areas. Not long ago, we talked about how Washington DC was cracking down on unregistered scooters and mopeds. Now, the same is true in New York, where a new law mandates registration for both gas and electric mopeds, as well as new regulations for electric bicycles.

Governor Hochul recently signed the legislation, and it lays out quite a few guidelines for the use of mopeds and e-bikes. Of course, all of these guidelines are geared towards safety—both in terms of on-road use and fire prevention when charging.

New York’s approach is pretty smart, as it takes the burden of responsibility away from individual consumers and puts it on retailers. Now, retailers must register their electric and gas-powered mopeds at the point of sale, making them much more similar to motorcycle retailers.

Moreover, the new law also addresses concerns of fire risks when charging these electric mobility devices. It mandates that all lithium-ion batteries sold must meet industry safety standards.

Retailers also need to provide detailed operating manuals for e-bikes and e-scooters. An accompanying red tag on EV chargers must also be included to remind users to unplug them when not in use. Finally, a notice reminding riders to follow traffic rules must also be stickered onto all e-bikes and mopeds.

On the state side of the equation, the new law also mandates new safety resources dedicated specifically to e-bike and moped incidents. This means that new training materials must be given to first responders when it comes to incidents involving mopeds, as well as those involving lithium-ion batteries.

Finally, the state will be making detailed reports on all e-bike, e-scooter, and moped accidents resulting in injury or death.

With lots of new rules and regulations surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters rolling out left and right, it can be easy to think that the government is against the adoption of these next-generation mobility devices. But if you look at it from a deeper level, the fact that these new rules focus on safety actually suggests the opposite.

Lawmakers are actually encouraging the use of these vehicles for both personal mobility and last-mile delivery. And they’re doing so in a way that prioritizes the safety of everyone involved.