What Wyoming resident Cody Roberts did to a wolf a few months back was not hunting, full stop. It was cruel and inhumane, the opposite of what the ethical code of conduct all hunters strive to uphold.

For those unfamiliar with the case, which made national and international news, Roberts ran down a wolf atop a snowmobile, injured the wolf, trapped it, and then paraded the muzzled animal in a local Wyoming bar before ultimately dispatching it later. The latter of which remains unclear of how Roberts euthanized the animal.

It sparked a furor among animal rights activists, as well as hunters alike. Especially given the callousness Roberts showed toward the animal and the meager $250 fine he was given. I, myself, even wrote a column about the ordeal.

The practice is called "Wildlife Whacking" and involves using a motor vehicle—in Roberts' case, a snowmobile—and running the animal down. It is, unfortunately, legal in parts of the country. But that, thankfully, could be changing as a new bill to ban the practice is being worked up and supported by both aisles of Congress.

According to Jackson Hole News & Guide, national legislation is currently being worked on and led by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas. The proposed bill would make it a felony to use "a motor vehicle to intentionally drive, chase, run over, kill, or take a wild animal on federal land.” As such, the person responsible for the animal's death would “be subject to a fine up to $10,000 or imprisonment for not more than 5 years, or both, for each violation.”

I'd also like to see language added that if they also have a legal hunting license, it's revoked for the rest of their life. But that's just me.

It's still early days for this proposed bill, it hasn't yet even been introduced to Congress at the time of writing. But with the incident still fresh in everyone's minds, there's real potential for the practice to be outright banned. I hope it goes through, as well as I hope people can differentiate between what Roberts did and what ethical hunters do.

The two are not the same and every hunter I know and know of came down hard on Roberts' actions, as they should.

Here's hoping the practice can be outlawed.