Bikes like the Suzuki GSX-R400, Honda CBR400R, and Kawasaki ZXR400 were responsible for converting an entire generation to the two-wheeled lifestyle, and for good reason. I mean, who doesn’t love the banshee howl of a high-revving four-banger, all while staying within the speed limit?

These days, small-displacement four-cylinder sportbikes are all but a thing of the past with no other manufacturer but Kawasaki—with the Ninja ZX-4R—making them for the global market.

This, however, is about to change, as CFMoto recently teased an upcoming sportbike on its social media channels it's calling the 500SR Voom, and it clearly pays homage to the sportbikes of the past, both in terms of form and function.

For starters, its styling is very retro, with twin circular headlights reminiscent of the styling of the Honda CBR400R and Kawasaki ZXR400. At the back, it follows a similar twin circular taillight design, with a twin-muffler setup to boot.

Of course, there’s a full fairing, and even a passenger seat with a rather large step-up making it look like a seat cowl.

As for what lies beneath, it’s also retro-inspired, but thoroughly modern in terms of engineering. It’s packing a 500cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine. And while we don’t yet know the exact torque, power, and RPM figures, it certainly looks like a performance-oriented four-banger similar to what we find in the modern-day Kawasaki ZX-4R.

As such, we can probably expect around 80 horsepower from this compact engine.

Styling and performance aside, the 500SR Voom also has some nifty features that could also serve as easter eggs for vintage sportbike enthusiasts. For starters, the headlights get slots in the middle which are said to serve as air intakes for the engine. A feature popularized by Suzuki with its SRAD (Suzuki Ram Air Direct) technology in the 90s, and later on adopted by a variety of sportbikes from all sorts of manufacturers.

The 500SR Voom’s bar-end mirrors and raised exhaust pipes also tie in the retro look to a tee.

CFMoto’s been on a roll lately, and so far, it seems that its products have proven to be pretty good both in terms of features and performance. As for the 500SR Voom, it’s expected to go on sale in China first, with no date penned just yet when it comes to a global release. But seriously, how can CFMoto not release a bike like this to the global market?

My bet is that it’s just a matter of time before this thing makes its way to the US and Europe.

What do you think of the 500SR Voom? Does its retro-inspired look send it overboard when it comes to styling? Or is it a nice homage to sportbikes of the past, and perhaps a sign of the return of small-displacement four-bangers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.