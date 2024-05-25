I don't know Czech President Petr Pavel or his politics—I have no opinion or knowledge about them. Now that that's clear, I think it's unbelievably cool for any president to ride motorcycles on a racing circuit.

For context, this is my president, who I think is insanely cool but for totally different reasons, as highlighted below.

We at RideApart have covered Pavel's love for motorcycles before when Piaggio welcomed him to the Moto Guzzi Factory in Mandello del Lario, and he tested the latest Moto Guzzi Stelvio.

Unfortunately, his latest 2-wheeled venture didn't end as pleasantly.

Last Thursday, Pavel, aged 62, was involved in a motorcycle crash. It's said that a "short observation" was required but that his "injuries are not serious". It's unknown what bike he was riding at the time of his accident, but he is believed to be racing a BMW R 1200 GS, which is crazy even when you leave out the fact that he's a president.

Since his accident took place on a closed racing circuit, Czech police are not investigating the incident. But he's been on the wrong side of the law before because of his love for motorcycling. Last year Pavel publicly apologized after he was spotted riding without a helmet. But something tells me this won't be the last time we see the President on two wheels.

He was elected as president in March 2023, and just a few weeks after his inauguration, he rode to the state of Bavaria in Germany. Commenting on his trip, Pavel said, "The sun, the wind at your back, and the strengthening of neighborly relations with your Bavarian friends. Why not combine the pleasant with the useful,"

It's not the first time the President has been caught out by one of his hobbies. Last April, Pavel sustained a minor laceration while shooting with a rifle equipped with an optic. OK, definitely one of the most mental Presidents out there.

Do you know of any other presidents who race motorcycles? Let us know in the comments.