Full stop, motorcycles and e-bikes can be dangerous. The old adage of "It's not if you'll crash, but when", though annoying, is also annoyingly apt. As Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev recently found out.

According to an Instagram post the actress posted Monday, Dobrev was apparently riding an all-electric Sur-Ron when she had herself a bit of an accident. She captioned the post, "how it started vs how it's going" with two pictures side-by-side, one of her on the Sur-Ron and the next with her lying in a hospital bed.

The second picture of her in the hospital sees Dobrev with a brace around her left leg, an IV in her arm, and a neck brace with her looking into the distance and seemingly none too happy. That said, she seems to be OK and already out of the hospital, as she later posted some updates.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Posting a handful of Stories to her account, Dobrev stated "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," followed by, "I think it's safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol." Dobrev also posted a selfie of herself on the hospital bed sporting a fake sad face.

Later, her partner—Olympian Shaun White—posted a picture of her sporting a leg brace but no neck brace, looking out the window of a plane. Apparently, her injuries weren't too bad to see her in the hospital for long. Neither Dobrev nor White have said anything about the accident, how it occurred, or Dobrev's injuries since.

That said, the first picture of Dobrev on the Sur-Ron showed her without safety gear, including no helmet. And while it doesn't look like she has any scrapes or road rash, riding without gear on anything, including a Sur-Ron isn't exactly the best idea.

Gear is there for these situations, so ride with it, folks.