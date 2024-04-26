Outlaw biker gangs have deep roots in the history of American motorcycling. And their roots are intertwined with the State's law enforcement officers, as they routinely come into conflict with one another.

But that sort of intermingling is usually reserved for an antagonistic relationship.

That, however, may not be the case of San Bernardino Sheriff's correctional deputy Christopher Bingham who, for years, may have been a secret member of the outlaw biker gang, the Mongols. In fact, according to investigators, the deputy used an alias in his secret life, and it's all coming out during his preliminary hearing on the matter, of which he's charged with a total of 13 felony counts.

According to The Sun, the investigation lasted four months and culminated with a "raid that followed his arrest in Riverside County earlier that day during a traffic stop. Bingham was riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles with two Mongols members wearing fully patched vests." The raid on his house itself turned up a laundry list of Mongols paraphernalia (a full patched vest was included in the evidence seized) as well as a certified cache of weapons, including "160 firearms, firearms accessories and explosive devices."

Bingham, also known by his alias "Charles Tate," posted bail but was subsequently arrested again after he was charged with further felonies, including stealing a police-issued less-than-lethal Remington 870 shotgun, and "possession of a machine gun, a short-barreled AR-15 assault rifle, two explosive projectile devices and four gun silencers."

The deputy has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges and stated he's not a member of the Mongols.

Prosecutors obtained a lot of evidence during their raids, including cell phones, conversation data Bingham had with people talking about the Mongols and the group's rallies, along with discussing what "omerta" means, referring to an outlaw's criminal code of silence. Bingham reportedly had it painted across the helmet he was wearing when he was first arrested. And below it was the number "1312," which numerically spells out ACAB along the alphabet and stands for "All cops are bastards."

The Sun also reported that "During the raid at Bingham’s home, his wife told Spinney her husband made the Mongols vest himself and ordered the patches online," and that "in her 11 years living with Bingham, no Mongols gang member had ever visited their home."

Bingham is currently being held on $240,000 bail, though the deputy's attorney has argued that the initial arrest was illegitimate, as well as his client has never been a gang member.

This wouldn't be the first time that law enforcement was found to be part of organized gangs, as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has a long history of police gangs within its ranks. The organization's current woes stem from year's long investigations into violent gangs within the department which have caused firestorms within the state, as well as at a federal level.

Bingham's case, however, has been delayed while the judge determines whether the original arrest was lawful or not.