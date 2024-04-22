We live in a difficult and uncertain time. Honestly, I could make a list of all the things that cause me anxiety—everything from political and social instability to all the other scary things happening around the world—and that list would be several times longer than this article.

I’m sure the same is true for you.

And so anyone who does their part in bringing a bit of happiness to this world certainly deserves a nod. This is made even more true when said individual does so by skillfully skidding an e-bike all while wearing a microwave on their head.

If you’re active on Instagram and consume moto stuff, then chances are you’ve come across this dude via the content the algorithm feeds you. He goes by the name Microwave Man with the handle “makethehoodsmile.” His videos are extremely simple yet effective and have been making, uhh, waves, on social media. Check out one of his posts below:

It starts out with the dude, who by the way, has a freakin’ microwave on his head, zooming on an electric minibike and skidding to a stop in front of the camera right as the door of the microwave swings open. He then delivers a motivational speech about pretty much anything under the sun.

As of this writing, Microwave Man has 214 posts on Instagram, a good number of which showing him skidding his little mini e-bike with the screeching of the rear tire echoing throughout the metropolis. I couldn’t help but wonder just how many tires Microwave Man has gone through since his very first e-bike skid post in August of 2023.

Interestingly, he even has a “Tire Fund” landing page on his Linktree, presumably to help him continue making his motivational content which involves skidding his e-bike.

Comments on his posts are generally positive, with lots of his followers relying on him for their daily dose of motivation. I’ve been seeing a lot of this guy on my IG algo for quite some time now, and recently dropped him a follow.

It's good-hearted motivation in a time when genuine uplifting vibes are so hard to find. So if his type of silly and fun motivational videos are your thing, perhaps consider following him, too.