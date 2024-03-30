Animals and motorcycles don’t usually mix. From deer in the countryside to dogs in residential areas, when animals cross paths with motorcycles, the outcome isn’t usually favorable. And while dogs, deer, and moose are relatively easy to spot when you’re out riding, monkeys pose a whole different threat to riders.

If you’ve been to tropical Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, chances are you’ve encountered wild monkeys on rural streets. These nimble and mischievous creatures are incredibly fast, and able to keep up with small scooters and mopeds on foot. They’re usually on the hunt for snacks and small tidbits to eat, and once they catch sight of something they want, there’s little you can do to stop them.

This is exactly what an unlucky motorcyclist in the Thai province of Lop Buri had to contend with when a monkey chased him, hopped on his back, and caused him to crash his bike. In the video below, you can see a small monkey chasing a dude on a blue scooter.

As the monkey hops aboard, presumably to steal some food, the rider is spooked and crashes his bike. Fleeing the scene, the monkey calls on some backup as another primate enters the scene to take possession of the loot. The rider, however, was quick to react, and secured the package before the monkey could get its grimy hands on it.

Luckily, the rider sustained only minor injuries and walked away from the altercation in one piece. However, the growing number of monkeys in places like Lop Buri has become a cause for concern, as more and more accidents involving these tiny primates have been reported. Residents have been urging the local government to take action, but quite frankly, I don’t really know what you can do to stop these little acrobats from making their way to urban areas.

As funny as it may seem, monkey business poses a threat to the safety of road users in Lop Buri. But aside from attempting to control the monkeys—something that will most likely lead to little to no success—educating road users and residents on how to avoid being the target of these primates may perhaps be a more viable solution. You know, putting your snacks in a bag away from the view of these monkeys might be a good start?