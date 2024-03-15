If you've been following us here at RideApart, you'll know we advocate for everyone to get out and enjoy the public access routes available to them, whether it's UTV drivers or kids enjoying their ATVs.

So, when we found out that the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grants exceeded $1 million in 2023, we had to bring it to your attention. But what does that mean for people on the ground? Well, quite a lot.

Doubling The Fund

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) contributed over $1 million in grant awards in 2023, which is the most since the program's inception in 2008. But what's even more impressive is that it's nearly double the amount compared to the previous year. This helps to reaffirm Yamaha's commitment to the powersports industry by advocating for access to public lands for motorcycle, ATV, Side-by-Side, and e-bike owners.

Steve Nessl, Yamaha's motorsports marketing manager, stated,

Yamaha's goal for the Outdoor Access Initiative is to serve as a meaningful resource to those supporting access to public land for all types of recreation. Investing $1 million in one year is a significant achievement. We remain committed to supporting those who work tirelessly to ensure riders and outdoor enthusiasts can continue to enjoy our nation's outdoor spaces.

Inspiring The Next Generation

Toward the end of 2023, the initiative focused on projects aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of powersport lovers. Two notable recipients were Cycle Kids, Inc. and the Strider Education Foundation. Both of these organizations engage elementary school-aged children in bike riding fundamentals as part of a physical education curriculum.

Additionally, the Sierra Foundation received funding, as it provides 5th and 6th-grade students the opportunity to attend the Rich Oliver Mystery School 4-week Ride & Wrench camp to learn motorcycle riding and maintenance skills.

Apply For A Grant

The application deadline for consideration in the first funding cycle of 2024 is March 31st. Visit YamahaOAI to learn how to apply for a grant and join some of the other notable organizations that received more than $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

Colorado 500

Itasca County Land Dept.

Lakeville SnoTrackers, Inc.

Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club

Northwest Colorado Trail Corp

Pennsylvania ATV Trail Development

The Nature Conservancy - Tennessee

Wild Rivers Coast Mountain Bike Assn.

Who amongst us is benefiting from Yamaha's Outdoor Access Initiative? Let us know in the comments.