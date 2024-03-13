KTM just unveiled its limited-edition track-only RC 8C race bike. And while the manufacturer hasn't made huge changes when compared to the 2023 model, it claims this unit has Moto2 levels of performance. Hot damn.

There'll be just 100 hand-built 2024 RC 8Cs on offer, which is half the number compared to last year. And if you want to throw your leg over one, you'll need to part with $41,499 and get online when pre-orders open on March 20th at 07:00 PDT.

Here's everything you need to know.

Track Only

The limited-edition track-only RC 8C was made in conjunction with Krämer Motorcycles, just like the previous model. And, as you'd expect, that means it comes with all the track trimmings like quick-release tank and body panels, lightweight Dymag wheels, and Pirelli race slicks.

There's an AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard and data logger with built-in GPS functionality to keep you on top of your lap times, and you can view all relevant information on the 5-inch TFT screen. The lucky few who get to own one of these track weapons can use AIM RaceStudio to view performance metrics and work toward lowering their lap times.

Engine, Chassis, and Brakes

Propelling the RC 8C is the same 889 cc parallel-twin as KTM used in the 2023 model, but the company states that it has been "up-specced". We can only assume that it makes close to 140 hp, as the previous iteration pumped out 135 hp and 72.3 lb-ft of torque. And there's no doubt this will be one of the sweetest-sounding bikes on the track, thanks to a racing Akrapovič exhaust.

Housing the engine is a 25CerMo4 steel tubular frame, which is wrapped in Carbon Kevlar bodywork, inspired by the KTM RC16. KTM doesn't list the curb weight, but the dry weight is just 308 lbs.

Unsurprisingly, there are WP suspension components all-round. A 43 mm closed cartridge fork keeps things under control at the front, while a WP APEX PRO 7746 shock with a remote preload adjuster should offer easily tunable high and low-speed compression and rebound settings at the rear.

Bringing everything to a halt is a set of MotoGP-derived Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA radial master brake cylinders. At the front, Brembo Stylema calipers grip 290 mm fully-floating discs, while a Brembo two-piston caliper works with a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Handover Session At Portimão

Anyone who successfully bags a 2024 RC 8C will be invited to a handover session at Portimão, Portugal. The trip will include a personalized track setup session, private dinner, meet and greet, and an exclusive track day experience with "KTM racing royalty".

The question I pose is, who among us would part with just north of $40k for this dedicated track machine?

Let us know in the comments.