The KTM Street Demo Tour is on! Also known as the Ride Orange Demo Tour, Team Orange will be taking trips around the United States to let everyone who is willing try out its new lineup of bikes.

Last year was especially monumental for the Austrian bike maker with the unveiling and launch of the new 990 Duke, and its full lineup of little-r Dukes, 125, 250, and 390. Top of it all and top of the class was the 1390 Super Duke, which we’re still waiting to get our hands on to crack massive and long wheelies with, but as they say, patience is a virtue.

While there is a full lineup of new Dukes on the horizon from KTM, perhaps one of the more anticipated releases from the brand is the 990 Duke. Skeptics, myself included, should be lining up to try this bike to quash any form of doubt surrounding the new middleweight naked bike. With that being said, I am delighted to report that KTM has confirmed the presence of the 990 Duke during the demo tour! That and the 790 Adventure plus the 1290 Super Duke GT. No 1390 or 390 and bellow just yet, unfortunately.

The first day of the event is set for March 1, 2024, and event-goers will have the chance to try out any of KTM’s current street models for the U.S. market. It will be held at KTM dealers across the country and on some of the nation’s best roads. Pre-planned routes will be set up in the various areas, and participants will also receive a VIP Card voucher (valued up to $500 USD) that can be redeemed for KTM POWERPARTS, POWERWEAR, and/or SPAREPARTS at any authorized KTM Dealer with the purchase of a KTM street model.

As for the schedule:

Month Date (2024) Region Event Location March 1 to 9 Daytona, FL Daytona Bike Week 1425 Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach FL 32124 April 3 to 7 Scottsdale, AZ

Arizona Bike Week

16601 N Pima Rd. Scottsdale AZ 85260

May 17 to 19 Leeds, AL

MotoAmerica-Barber

6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy Leeds, AL 35094

May to June 29 to 1 Lake George, NY

Americade Motorcycle Rally

48 Canada St. Lake George, NY 12845

June 14 to 16 Brainerd, MN

MotoAmerica-Brainerd

5523 Birchdale Rd. Brainerd, MN 56401

June 27 to 30 Plain, WA

Touratech Rally West

Beaver Rally Rd. Plain, WA 98826

July 12 to 14 Salinas, CA

MotoAmerica-Laguna Seca

1021 Montery Salinas HWY Salinas,CA 93906

August 1 to 11 Sturgis, SD

Sturgis Bike Week

1701 Lazelle St. Sturgis SD

August 14 to 18 North Haverhill, NH

Touratech Rally East Dirt Daze

1299 Dartmouth College HWY North Haverhill, NH 03774

October 11 to 13 Deadwood, SD

KTM ADVENTURE Rider Rally

100 Pinecrest Lane Deadwood SD 57732



For each of the demo tour’s stops, registrations for the ride will open up at 9:00 a.m in the morning of each day. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Participants must be at least 21 years old with a valid motorcycle endorsement to participate in the rides. Riders who are between the ages of 21 to 24 years old may only ride motorcycles that are 500ccs and under. Any rider who is 25 years old and up will be able to ride any displacement.

KTM also requires that these riders must be experienced with no passengers allowed. Demo rides are taken on a first-come-first-served basis. On top of that, riders are supposed to bring their own gear which means a helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, pants, and sturdy footwear.

Government-issued photo ID (with your Motorcycle Endorsement)

Signed waiver (available at Demo site)

Proper Riding Apparel (including, but not limited to): DOT approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, pants, sturdy foot wear

Perhaps the biggest draw to this event will be the fact that the 990 Duke will be there. Given the chance, I'd definitely call dibs on that bike. I need to know if it will be a marginal or marked upgrade over the 790 Dukes, and if it holds a candle to the Super Dukes that it mimics.