Boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi has quite an impressive selection of models in its roster. From laid-back roadsters like the V7, to adventurous explorers like the V85 TT, and even ventured into the world of sport-touring with the V100 Mandello.

But one thing missing from the Guzzi catalog is a scrambler, a space that the now-discontinued V7 Stornello once occupied.

This could all be about to change, as Moto Guzzi recently applied for a trademark to the Stornello name in the US.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stornello was a badass yet short-lived scrambler

According to the patent filing on the USPTO website, Guzzi applied for this patent on August 22, 2023.

While manufacturers apply for trademarks for a bunch of names but never end up using them, the USPTO has much stricter use-or-lose provisions, which means that once a patent or trademark has been filed, companies are under much more pressure to use them, lest they face the risk of losing the rights to the trademark altogether.

So, what does this mean for two-wheeled enthusiasts like you and me?

Well, it’s more than likely that Moto Guzzi is indeed working on a new model bearing the Stornello name. While there was a Stornello variant of the V7 roadster from 2016, the model actually dates back to 1961, with the Stornello 125 Scrambler America. This bike was a beginner-friendly machine with a peppy 125cc single; quite the opposite of the big-displacement, transversely mounted V-twin we find in the V7.

The original Moto Guzzi Stornello 125 made its debut back in 1961

And it’s precisely because of this multifaceted history that the proposition of a new Stornello is made even more exciting. Granted, launching a new V7 Stornello is a low-hanging fruit, albeit one that’s sure to hype up Guzzisti looking for a rugged and retro-inspired roadster. But Moto Guzzi could very well go in a different direction. The V85 TT has been proven to be a thoroughly capable adventure bike, and adding a bit of retro pizzazz and slapping on the Stornello badge certainly doesn’t seem like too bad of an idea.

While those ideas are cool and all, perhaps what’s even cooler is if we look at things from the bigger picture. Moto Guzzi doesn’t live in a vacuum. It’s owned by Piaggio, which also owns Aprilia, among a bunch of other Italian marques. Aprilia recently pulled the covers off the RS 457, a machine that’s poised to shake up the small-displacement sportbike segment.

Parallel-twin platforms like the 457 are sure to give birth to a slew of new models, so what if the Stornello is actually a punchy retro-inspired scrambler built upon the new 457 platform? Just like the first Stornello in 1961, this one would surely attract beginners into the Moto Guzzi fold. Plus, lots of big manufacturers have been dialing down the cc’s in favor of more usable, tractable platforms.

I mean, just look at Triumph, with its Speed and Scrambler 400.

It's more than likely that the Aprilia RS 457 platform will give birth to new models. Could the Stornello be one of them?

As someone who loves small-displacement machines with peppy engines, a scrambly model like the proposed Stornello 457 would surely strike a chord with me. It’ll also be the perfect commuter in countries with heavy traffic and less-than-ideal road conditions like India, the Philippines, and other parts of Southeast Asia. Should it become a reality, it could very well be Moto Guzzi’s ticket into large-scale expansion in the Asian market.

Could Moto Guzzi be the next to hop on the small-displacement bandwagon?