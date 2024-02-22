Australian freestyle motocross star, two-time X Games medalist, and proud Nitro Circus member Jayden "Jayo" Archer is dead following a crash in training on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. He was 27 years old.

Known internationally as one of only three riders to successfully complete a triple backflip on his bike in competition, it's reportedly this trick that he was practicing when the crash occurred. He was the first rider to ever nail this trick, and was also reportedly working toward perfecting a quadruple backflip for a future event.

Landing the triple backflip for the very first time in front of all assembled at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane, Australia in November 2022 was an experience like nothing else, Archer said at the time.

He told ESPN, "I cannot describe this feeling. This is so much more than a trick to me. I've dedicated my entire life the last three years to this moment. There were a lot of obstacles and broken bones and knockouts, and I would do it 100 times over to relive that moment again." Right after reaching this giddy career high, he immediately proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Beth King, and they were reportedly engaged to be married later in 2024.

The Nitro Circus confirmed Archer's death in an Instagram post that reads, "The Nitro Circus Family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer. Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work, and determination. He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all. Sending our thoughts and love to Jayo's family and friends. We love you mate. Ride in peace."

Those are also some of the sentiments expressed by Travis Pastrana in speaking to ESPN after the sad news broke. He talked about how dedicated Archer was to his sport, but above all, what a great human he was to be around. In fact, his exact description of Archer was that "he was a great human first, a hard worker second and a bad motherf---er third."

We at RideApart send our deepest condolences to Archer's family, friends, and fans all around the world during this difficult time.