Is MV Agusta Getting Ready To Launch The Superveloce 1000?

Back in 2022, MV Agusta unveiled a model that a lot of fans and enthusiasts surely hoped would become a reality. At EICMA, it pulled the drapes off the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, a retro-themed superbike built on the underpinnings of the Brutale 1000 hyper-naked machine. That said, 2023 came and went, and so too did EICMA 2023, and it seemed that the Superveloce 1000 was not to be.

This could all be about to change, however, as Ben Purvis from Cycle World managed to uncover Australian type-approval documents that hint at a full-production model of the Superveloce 1000. Purvis goes into quite a lot of detail about the supposed upcoming model, so be sure to check out his full article in the link below. That said, let's talk a bit why the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 – should it become a reality – is such an important bike not just for MV Agusta, but for the motorcycle industry in its entirety.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 was showcased at EICMA 2022.

First of all, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is surely a one-of-a-kind machine, standing as the only retro-inspired liter-class supersport bike in the market. Sure, there's the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR, but that bike's largely based on the RS model, and is obviously missing a full fairing. As such, the Superveloce 1000 will surley be a hit among riders looking for a touch of retro flair, all without compromising on cutting-edge tech and performance a tiny bit – talk about a niche market.

It goes without saying that the superbike segment is booming with lots of powerful, cutting-edge machines. Bikes like the BMW M 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, and Aprilia RSV4 are all trendsetters in their own right, but are in essence, woven from the same cloth.

MV Agusta F4 Claudio Castiglioni

What makes the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 so interesting is that its an amalgamation of icons from the Italian brand. For instance, we have the now-discontinued F4 superbike, one of the only inline-four-powered superbikes from an Italian manufacturer. On top of that, the Superveloce 1000 will undoubtedly make use of cutting-edge tech from the Brutale and Rush 1000 – top-tier offerings from MV Agusta's naked segment. Last but certainly not least, the Superveloce 1000 is the logical step up from the Superveloce 800.

When it comes to performance, the Superveloce 1000 can well and truly sit at the heavy-hitter's table. It's rocking the same 998cc inline-four as that of the Rush and Brutale, and is tuned to produce a whopping 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm. The frame is shared with its naked siblings, too, maintaining a compact 55.7-inch wheelbase. Stylistically speaking, the Superveloce 1000 shares a lot in common with its smaller sibling with a sleek full fairing and a single circular headlight. The retro elements continue all the way to the tail, with its short and compact design giving it an air of retro-racer. As for the fairing, it's much wider and more bulbous than that of the 800.

Other styling elements emanate an air of sophisticated performance. These include bare carbon elements, a single-sided swingarm, and nine-spoke alloy wheels. The bike gets MV's signature quad exhausts that exit just beneath the bike's tail. The passenger seat is neatly integrated into the streamlined tail section, while a license plate bracket doubles as a rear fender. Bar-end mirrors provide a sleek retro aesthetic, all while ensuring street legality.

The Superveloce 1000 shares similar styling as its smaller sibling, the Superveloce 800.

As of the moment, there's no word just yet from MV Agusta regarding the launch of the Superveloce 1000, and it's indeed interesting that the bike's type approval documents emerged from Australia. That said, it's clear that the bike is pretty much in production-ready form, and chances are it's just a matter of time before we see this bike unveiled in all its glory.