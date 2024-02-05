QJ Motor is undeniably one of the fastest-growing motorcycle manufacturers in the world. The Chinese motorcycle manufacturer is the parent company of quite a few notable names in the industry, such as Benelli, Keeway, and MBP. Apart from having a strong presence in China and other parts of Asia, QJ Motor has steadily been expanding its operations in Europe.

Most recently, QJ Motor signed an exclusive distribution agreement with SIMA, a distributor of various motorcycle brands in the European market. SIMA is set to take over the distribution of QJ Motor from DIP SAS, and will cover key European markets consisting of France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. SIMA is responsible for the distribution of quite a few noteworthy brands in the European market including Royal Enfield, Moto Morini, and Hyosung. It’s also the owner of the Mash Motorcycles brand, a manufacturer specializing in retro-classic machines.

QJ Motor SRV 550 ST Neo-Retro Cruiser

Dominique Delsart, SIMA’s president, explained in an article by French motorcycling publication Le Repaire Des Motards, “It is with immense enthusiasm that SIMA joins forces with QJ Motor to distribute this new brand in the French, Belgian, Luxembourg, Dutch and Swiss markets. QJ Motor's rich history and continued commitment to innovation make it an ideal partner for SIMA.”

QJ Motor boasts quite an extensive repertoire of motorcycles. Occupying nearly all segments of the motorcycle market, the Chinese company has streamlined offerings for various markets, including A1 and A2-compliant bikes for beginner riders, as well as premium performance-oriented offerings like the SRK1000RR. The brand has also dabbled into the rapidly growing electric motorcycle market with models like the OWO and Q2.

The QJ Motor SRK1000RR is reportedly entering production in 2024.

Dominique Delsart added that the European market will appreciate the diverse selection of models QJ Motor has to offer, “We are convinced that 2-wheel enthusiasts will appreciate the diversity, quality and cutting-edge technology of QJ Motor models. Our collaboration aims to provide an incomparable driving experience and we are proud to play a key role in the development of QJ Motor.”

Indeed, SIMA has already taken some big steps when it comes to bolstering QJ Motor’s presence in the European market. Georges-Henri Ladarre has just been appointed as the head of sales in France, and will focus on the promotion and development of the brand in the market. The brand will showcase its latest models at the Salon du 2 Roues de Lyon from March 7 to 10, 2024 at Eurexpo Lyon. The QJ Motor model range is expected to begin rolling off showroom floors within the first half of 2024.