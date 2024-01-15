Indian Startup Raptee Energy Set To Unveil New E-Moto In April 2024

Electric motorcycles are taking all sorts of interesting shapes and sizes, and it goes without saying that the future of the two-wheeled mobility space is very much electric. With that being said, we’ve seen countless new electric innovations from Indian manufacturers. From utilitarian scooters that focus on practicality like the Ola S1 to performance-oriented machines from Ultraviolette, there’s no shortage of EV developments coming from the Asian country.

Raptee Energy is yet another emerging player in India’s growing electric motorcycle industry. The company recently presented its latest innovation in its Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Tamil Nadu. Here, the company showcased an interesting electric motorcycle that’s expected to hit India roads in April 2024. As of this writing, the motorcycle doesn’t yet have a name, so we’ll refer to it simply as the Raptee Electric Motorcycle. During the GIM, Raptee showcased the inner workings of its electric motorcycle via a “transparent” display, showing all the inner workings of the motorcycle and where they’re housed within the bike.

Raptee Energy claims that the electric motorcycle has some pretty impressive performance with a claimed top speed of 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) and a single-charge range of 150 kilometers (93 miles). On top of that, Raptee says that the bike can charge up to 80 percent in just 45 minutes via CCS2 charging stations. While this may not seem like much when compared to its western counterparts, it’s worth noting that India’s streets are tight, and cities are closely knit. For an exhilarating ride, the Raptee Electric Motorcycle’s motor can rocket the bike from zero to 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour) in just 3.5 seconds.

On paper, Raptee’s electric motorcycle seems to mirror the specs of 150cc to 200cc gasoline-powered machines – considered premium mid-size bikes in the context of the Indian market. Raptee Energy is gearing up to produce the new bike in its massive factory. Situated in Chennai, it spans four acres, and will require around 850 million rupees (about $10 million USD) of investment. The new facility reportedly includes an R&D center for future developments. In total, Raptee hopes to produce 100,000 units every year.

As for the launch of Raptee’s electric motorcycle, multiple reports suggest that we could see this bike in the metal by April 2024. As of the moment, it’s anticipated that the electric motorcycle will command an attractive price tag so as to entice the younger generation of riders. For reference, the Ultraviolette F77, a bike with similar styling and specs, carries an MSRP starting at Rs 380,000, or about $4,500 USD.